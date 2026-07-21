Bonchon Gold Dust and a Cheesy New Side Join the Menu for a Limited Time

Dallas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is expanding its lineup of Korean flavors for a limited time with the debut of Bonchon Gold Dust, a savory dry seasoning created to bring a new experience to Bonchon's signature crispy, hand-battered, double-fried Korean fried chicken. Guests can also add Bonchon Gold Dust to select sides for another way to customize their orders. Alongside the seasoning, Bonchon is introducing Cheese Balls, a crispy, cheesy side that brings another shareable option to the menu.

“Guests continue to gravitate toward comforting and bold flavors, and they’re looking for new menu items that feel both familiar and surprising,” says Chef Jae Park, executive chef at Bonchon. “Bonchon Gold Dust is rich, savory, and slightly spicy, while the Cheese Balls pair perfectly with the seasoning, creating a satisfying yet unexpected combination guests will want to come back for.”

Every piece of Bonchon's Korean fried chicken is hand-brushed or hand-dusted to order with one of the brand's signature sauces or seasonings. Bonchon Gold Dust joins the lineup as the brand’s second dry seasoning alongside Classic Crunch, delivering a cheesy, savory finish with a hint of spice. Guests can enjoy it on Bonchon’s crispy, double-fried Korean fried chicken and fan-favorite sides: fries, sweet potato waffle fries, fried zucchini and onion rings.

Bonchon is also introducing Cheese Balls, a popular Korean-style snack often enjoyed alongside fried chicken in Korea. Featuring a crispy, chewy exterior with a warm, sweet, creamy cheese center, guests can enjoy Cheese Balls on their own, but they're best experienced coated in Bonchon Gold Dust. The seasoning’s cheesy finish complements the creamy filling for a balanced, flavor-forward combination.

“We’re always looking for ways to give guests more reasons to visit Bonchon and connect with the flavors they know and love,” says Jessica Kashoid, director of marketing at Bonchon. “Bonchon has long introduced Americans to some of South Korea’s most popular food trends and flavor experiences. This launch gives guests another opportunity to gather around their favorite meals, try something different, and discover what makes Bonchon unique.”

The new Bonchon Gold Dust and Cheese Balls are available for a limited time dine-in, pick-up, and delivery now through October 26. To find a location or order online, visit www.bonchon.com.

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About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States with its first corporate store in 2010. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world join the “Korean Flavor. Global Obsession.” The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2026 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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