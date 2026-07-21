Connecting Point Strengthens Care Coordination for Justice-Involved Individuals with Qualifacts Partnership

Nashville, Tenn. & Grass Valley, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading technology partner for behavioral health and human services organizations specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, today announced a new partnership with Nevada-Sierra Connecting Point Public Authority (DBA Connecting Point), a California-based community organization expanding enhanced care management (ECM) services for justice-involved individuals in Nevada County.

Connecting Point selected the Qualifacts InSync EHR platform as a strategic investment to modernize care coordination, reduce administrative burden, and support the complexities of serving individuals transitioning from incarceration.

Previously relying on a mix of manual processes and disconnected systems, Connecting Point recognized the need for a more integrated solution to support its growing Enhanced Care Management program. InSync enables closed-loop referrals with correctional facilities, tracks justice-specific data, automates authorization workflows, and simplifies reporting requirements— helping the organization deliver more coordinated, efficient care.

A Critical Need for Integration

As Connecting Point expanded services to support justice-involved populations, existing workflows became increasingly difficult to manage. Staff relied heavily on manual data entry, external tracking tools, and fragmented communication channels with correctional partners. These inefficiencies created barriers to timely care coordination, limited visibility into referral status, and increased the administrative burden on staff.

To address these challenges, Connecting Point sought a comprehensive, centralized system that could streamline operations while improving collaboration across the care continuum.

Why Qualifacts was the Right Fit

Connecting Point selected InSync for its robust capabilities tailored to the unique needs of justice-involved care management and community-based services.

Key benefits that influenced the decision include:

Closed-loop referral management : A dedicated referral tracking system that allows correctional facility partners to securely submit referrals with documentation, while enabling Connecting Point staff to update statuses in real time—creating transparency and accountability

: A dedicated referral tracking system that allows correctional facility partners to securely submit referrals with documentation, while enabling Connecting Point staff to update statuses in real time—creating transparency and accountability Configurable documentation workflows : Custom demographics and dynamic forms tailored to justice-involved populations, ECM outreach requirements, care encounters, and managed care reporting—reducing duplicate data entry through automated data carry-forward

: Custom demographics and dynamic forms tailored to justice-involved populations, ECM outreach requirements, care encounters, and managed care reporting—reducing duplicate data entry through automated data carry-forward Integrated revenue cycle management services: End-to-end billing support including eligibility verification, authorization tracking (TAR), claims submission, and denial management—freeing staff to focus on delivering care rather than navigating billing complexity

“Having Medi-Cal billing, case management, referrals, and documentation all in one single source of truth is so important to us—and the revenue cycle management services take a significant weight off our shoulders,” said Sarah Eastberg, Program Director at Connecting Point.

“This partnership highlights the meaningful impact technology can have in supporting vulnerable populations,” said Josh Scholler, Chief Executive Officer of Qualifacts. “Connecting Point is doing critical work in their community, and InSync is designed to help them better coordinate care, reduce administrative burden, and improve outcomes for individuals navigating the transition from incarceration.”

ABOUT CONNECTING POINT

Nevada-Sierra Connecting Point Public Authority (DBA Connecting Point) is a community-based organization serving Nevada County, California. Connecting Point operates the county's 211 information and referral service, providing critical connections to community resources. Through its enhanced care management program, the organization is expanding services to support justice-involved individuals transitioning from incarceration. For more information, visit www.connectingpoint.org.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.