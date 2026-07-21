D'CENT Launches DCENT S, a Card-Format Hardware Wallet with a Dedicated Backup Card

Every package includes a main card and a dedicated backup card, allowing users to protect and restore access to their cold wallet without writing a recovery phrase on paper





SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D'CENT, a hardware wallet brand used by more than one million people across over 220 countries and regions, announced the global launch of DCENT S, a card-format hardware wallet that ships with a dedicated backup card in every package. The main card handles everyday transactions, while the second card, called the R3covery card, restores the wallet if the main card is lost, stolen, or damaged. DCENT S is now available worldwide.

A cold wallet, also known as a hardware wallet, keeps the private key controlling a user's digital assets isolated from internet-connected environments, out of reach of malware, phishing, and account takeovers. Card-format devices have emerged as a segment of that market aimed at users who found USB-style wallets too cumbersome to use regularly, with brands including Tangem, Ledger, and Trezor now offering them. The trade-off has typically fallen on backup and recovery, which most devices still leave to a recovery phrase the user copies out by hand.

D'CENT said DCENT S grew out of that gap. Rather than treating backup as an instruction for the user to follow, the company built it into the hardware and included the second card in every package, so backup is part of the initial setup instead of a separate decision made later.

"Too often, people lose access to their digital assets not because of a hacker, but because they lose the paper holding their recovery phrase," said Sangsu Baek, CEO of D'CENT. "That is not a user mistake. It is an unsolved design problem, and we took it as ours to solve."

A backup that lives in hardware, not on paper

Each card has a different job. The main card is tapped against a smartphone to approve transactions. The R3covery card stays behind, at home or in a safe, and is not carried day to day.

During setup, the main card generates the private key inside its secure element and passes an encrypted backup to the R3covery card, which holds it inside a second secure element. The key never appears as readable text on a screen or on paper. If the main card is lost or damaged, the owner taps the R3covery card with the D'CENT mobile app and regains access in under 5 minutes, with no reissue request and no support ticket.

Secured in hardware, built for daily carry

DCENT S generates and protects the private key inside a Common Criteria EAL6+ certified secure element, and signing happens inside that same element, so the key is never handed to the smartphone or the app. The card is built to fail closed: anti-tamper protections lock it automatically if the secure element is tampered with or extracted, as do repeated incorrect PIN attempts.

"Card-format wallets have usually been a trade-off, where you accept a weaker recovery story in exchange for something you can actually carry," said Baek. "We designed and manufactured DCENT S in Korea so we would not have to make that trade."

Approving a transaction takes one motion. Users review the amount, destination address, and network in the app, then hold the card against the back of their smartphone. There is no cable, no pairing, and no battery to charge, and the card works across more than 100 networks at launch.

Full specifications, including durability ratings and supported networks, along with purchasing information and setup guides, are available at https://dcentwallet.com.

About D'CENT

D'CENT is a global digital asset security brand developed by IoTrust Co., Ltd., a South Korean company specializing in hardware wallets and next-generation authentication systems. Used by more than one million people across over 220 countries and regions, D'CENT helps individuals securely control their own digital assets without relying on a third-party custodian.

Official Website: https://dcentwallet.com

Official X: https://x.com/DCENTWALLETS

Media Contact:

D’CENT Wallet team

marketing@iotrust.kr



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