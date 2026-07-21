MicroStar Logistics Selected by Mahou USA as Long-Term Keg Supply Chain Partner

DENVER, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroStar Logistics (“MicroStar”) today announced a long-term agreement with Mahou USA, a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports (Mahou Cinco Estrellas), to support and streamline their draft beer operations through a single keg supply chain partnership. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S.

The agreement builds on Avery Brewing’s long-standing relationship with MicroStar and extends MicroStar’s pooled-keg model across the broader Mahou USA craft portfolio, including Founders. By aligning under one scalable solution, Mahou USA aims to simplify keg management, increase operational flexibility and support continued growth across its U.S. draft business.

Through MicroStar’s reusable, shareable keg network and related logistics and quality services, Founders and Avery will be able to reduce capital requirements and operational complexity associated with traditional owned-keg programs while maintaining the quality and consistency expected by distributors, retailers and consumers.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Avery and welcome Founders into MicroStar’s network as part of Mahou USA’s broader draft operations,” said Casey Dodson, SVP, Global Commercial at MicroStar. “Their commitment to quality, consistency and operational excellence aligns closely with our own. Through our dense, shareable keg network, we look forward to helping their teams enhance operational flexibility, improve efficiency and support continued growth.”

“As we continue to build a more efficient and scalable draft business, MicroStar’s proven pooled-keg model offers the flexibility, reliability and reach we need to best serve our distributors, retailers and consumers,” said Jason Heystek, Chief Production Officer at Mahou USA. “This agreement supports our long-term operating goals while helping ensure the quality standards our customers expect from every pour.”

About MicroStar Logistics

MicroStar Logistics is a leading provider of outsourced keg management and logistics solutions for the beverage industry. Through a reusable, shareable network of high-quality kegs and related services, MicroStar helps brewers improve operational efficiency, reduce total cost and support sustainability goals.

ABOUT MAHOU USA

Mahou USA is the North American division of Mahou San Miguel — a family-owned brewer, beverage, and hospitality business with a strong international presence headquartered in Madrid, Spain since 1890. Mahou San Miguel is the leader in the beer sector in Spain with a presence in over 70 countries. Its presence in the United States dates back to 2014 when Mahou San Miguel partnered with Founders Brewing and then Avery Brewing.

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports (Mahou Cinco Estrellas). Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and consumers often rate its beers among the best in the world.

ABOUT FOUNDERS BREWING COMPANY

For over 25 years, Founders Brewing Company has continuously worked to reinvent what craft beer can be. “Born & Brewed” in Michigan since 1997 and surrounded by the Great Lakes, Founders is devoted to using freshwater resources in a sustainable fashion to craft the highest quality beer possible – from All Day IPA to craft beer stalwarts like KBS. Founders is dedicated to its home state of Michigan, supporting local community causes from the brewery’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan – proudly known nationwide as “Beer City, USA.”

ABOUT AVERY BREWING COMPANY

For over 30 years, Avery Brewing Company has been based in Boulder, Colorado and committed to crafting high quality eccentric beers that defy styles and categories. The story of Avery began in 1993 with a small 7BBL brewhouse. Today, Avery Brewing has a 67,000 square-foot brewhouse complete with a highly-rated Taproom and Restaurant. Avery is known for its award-winning beers distributed in 35 states and growing.