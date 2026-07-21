Uphold Launches Single Step Crypto-to-Equities Trading for 4,000+ U.S. Stocks and ETFs

San Francisco, CA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold, the infrastructure provider for on-chain finance, today announces the launch of a new equities service that gives U.S. customers access to more than 4,000 leading U.S. stocks and ETFs directly within the Uphold platform.

Users can trade seamlessly between supported crypto assets and U.S. stocks and ETFs in one step within the same app – a user journey in stark contrast to the friction experienced on other platforms where users are required to convert funds between fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies or stablecoins; or to transfer funds across multiple platforms and accounts.

The launch expands Uphold’s vision of a comprehensive financial experience, allowing users to access both traditional investments and digital assets from a single platform with a super-easy user experience.

With equities on Uphold, users can access equity trading with no Uphold commission, and can purchase fractional shares rather than whole shares, where available. Investors can get started with as little as $5, subject to account approval, fractional-share availability, minimum-order requirements and applicable terms. Equity investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

“People want one app for all of their investing - crypto included,” said Nancy Beaton, President, Uphold U.S.. “Equities on Uphold is designed to make that real. Uphold customers can now sell Bitcoin to buy Berkshire Hathaway shares in a single step on the app – with no clunky currency conversions and without needing to transfer funds between stablecoins or cash balances.”

Uphold expects to quickly expand to extended trading hours to 24 hours a day, five days a week, giving users access to trade pre-market, afterhours and overnight sessions. Users will then have flexibility to respond to international economic data.

According to industry data, more than 160 million Americans now own stocks, representing approximately 62% of U.S. adults. At the same time, retail participation in digital assets continues to expand, driving demand for platforms that bring together traditional and blockchain-based financial products.

About Uphold

Uphold is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes financial services easy and trustworthy for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity, resilience and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved.

The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK with the FCA and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. Securities products and services are offered by Uphold Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Securities products, including fractional shares of U.S. listed equities, are offered through Uphold Securities Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org). Brokerage accounts are carried and cleared by Apex Clearing Corporation, also a member of FINRA and SIPC. SIPC protection applies only to securities held in your Uphold Securities brokerage account and covers the custody function if the broker-dealer fails. SIPC does not protect against the loss in market value of your investments.

To execute a crypto-to-stock trade, your cryptocurrency will first be converted into U.S. Dollars by Uphold HQ, Inc. a U.S. Money Services Business, registered with FinCEN. You will be charged an exchange fee as indicated below. U.S. Dollar proceeds will then be moved to your brokerage account at Uphold Securities Corp., a U.S. broker dealer, Member FINRA and SIPC, where they will be used to buy TSLA stock. You will be charged a fee by Uphold Securities Corp. See Fee Schedule for more details. Uphold HQ, Inc. and Uphold Securities Corp. are separate but affiliated companies.

Cryptocurrencies, precious metals, national currencies, and other non-securities assets are offered by Uphold HQ Inc., a separate affiliate of Uphold Securities Inc. Uphold HQ Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer and is not a member of FINRA or SIPC. Cryptocurrencies and other digital assets are not securities, are not held in your brokerage account, and are not protected by SIPC.

Uphold Securities Inc. and Uphold HQ Inc. are affiliated companies under common ownership but operate as distinct legal entities. Securities and non-securities products are provided by the respective entity identified above.

Disclaimer: Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Securities and cryptocurrency products are not bank deposits, are not FDIC insured, are not guaranteed by any bank or government agency, and may lose value.

To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com



