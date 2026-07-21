FDH Aero and GKN Aerospace Announce Supply Agreement to Support Global Growth

COMMERCE, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, and GKN Aerospace, a global leader in aerospace technology and manufacturing, today announced the signing of a long-term Supply Agreement at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The agreement strengthens the strategic partnership between the two companies and establishes a framework to streamline supply chain operations and improve manufacturing efficiency. Under the terms of the agreement, FDH Aero will provide GKN Aerospace with hardware, C-class commodities and value-added services. The agreement positions GKN Aerospace and FDH Aero to expand their relationship globally, leveraging FDH Aero’s extensive inventory and supply chain expertise to support GKN Aerospace’s operational needs in the years ahead.

"This Supply Agreement with FDH Aero marks an important step forward as we continue to optimize and strengthen our global supply chain," said Alex Halsey, Global Commodity Manager for GKN Aerospace. "Establishing this foundational framework allows us to commit to growing our relationship globally, ensuring our facilities have the reliable, long-term support they need to meet the demands of the modern aerospace market."

"We are honored to partner with a renowned industry leader like GKN Aerospace," said Fred Short, Chief Growth Officer of FDH Hardware. "This agreement reflects our shared vision for a more efficient and responsive aerospace supply chain. We look forward to building on this Supply Agreement and expanding our support for GKN Aerospace's vital programs across the globe."

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87942466-ceb9-4837-8c7d-157fe2436014