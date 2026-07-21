Mauser Packaging Solutions Partners With ISN® to Help Enhance Due-Diligence and Elevate Safety Culture

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Mauser Packaging Solutions , a global provider of industrial packaging solutions, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help Mauser create a unified approach to contractor management through standardized data collection and verification to establish a more consistent contractor qualification process.

Why Did Mauser Partner With ISN?

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Mauser provides industrial packaging products and services to support global supply chains. Prior to implementing ISNetworld, Mauser identified an opportunity to improve contractor management processes across its Small and Large Packaging business units.

“At Mauser, we believe safety and sustainability are essential to long-term success,” said Allen J. Coppolo, Environmental Safety and Health Director at Mauser Packaging Solutions. “With ISNetworld, Mauser is optimizing processes to help improve contractor management and worker readiness while reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible and innovative operations.”

How Is Mauser Using ISNetworld to Improve Safety Performance and Culture?

Since implementation, Mauser has strengthened contractor qualification processes and increased visibility into safety performance across its operations. The company is leveraging ISNetworld tools and services such as:

Questionnaires to standardize contractor data collection and verification, and help strengthen EHS due diligence across qualification processes

RAVS 360™ to assess contractors’ knowledge of safety policies, evaluate safety culture perceptions, and improve visibility into documentation and safety performance metrics

CultureSight® to evaluate workers’ perceptions to improve safety culture





“Mauser is leveraging ISNetworld to understand contractor safety performance and the culture influencing it through data-driven insights,” said Mike Reazin, Vice President of Manufacturing at ISN. “ISN is proud to provide the tools and services needed to help Mauser drive continued improvement across its operations.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Mauser Packaging Solutions

Mauser Packaging Solutions is a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, providing large and small metal, plastic, fiber, and hybrid packaging worldwide to companies in industries from food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals to chemicals, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, and paints. Bringing together the very best of its four legacy companies— BWAY, MAUSER Group, NCG, and ICS—Mauser Packaging Solutions offers its customers true sustainability at scale. Mauser Packaging Solutions is a Stone Canyon Industries LLC company. Stone Canyon Industries is a global industrial holding company based in Los Angeles, California. Visit mauserpackaging.com .