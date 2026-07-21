Phemex Launches $30,000 Invite & Earn Campaign to Expand Community-Led Trading Participation

APIA, Samoa, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has launched its $30,000 Invite & Earn campaign, a limited-time futures referral initiative that enables existing users and their invited friends to earn trading vouchers together while competing for additional rewards.





Running from July 16 to July 23, 2026, the campaign rewards both existing users and their invited friends. When a referred user registers and completes 50 USDT in futures trading volume, both participants receive a 50 USDT Futures Position Voucher, issued as five 10 USDT vouchers that can be used with up to 10× leverage. Invited users who reach 200 USDT in trading volume receive an additional 10 USDT Futures Bonus Voucher, while the campaign's top inviters can earn up to 2,500 USDT from a total prize pool of $30,000.

The campaign forms part of Phemex's broader focus on user-led growth and accessible participation. As competition across digital asset platforms increasingly shifts from short-term acquisition toward sustained engagement, Phemex is developing programs that connect community growth with meaningful product activity and reward users for introducing participants who actively engage with the platform.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@phemex.com

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/



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