XRP Power Launches AI-Driven Digital Asset Platform at Global Financial Forum to Simplify International Wealth Allocation

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managing digital assets and planning for long-term financial growth can often feel complex and intimidating. Today, XRP Power officially announced its keynote address at the annual Global Financial Forum, unveiling its newly upgraded, intelligent financial technology platform. Accessible globally via xrppower, the system introduces cutting-edge artificial intelligence and automated cloud infrastructure designed to make digital finance simple, transparent, and accessible for everyday investors.

Taking the Stress Out of Digital Wealth Management

XRP Power created to eliminate the emotional stress and technical friction of manual market execution. Operating as a round-the-clock digital assistant, the platform’s free AI smart engine automatically analyzes multi-chain market patterns, tracks real-time trend indicators, and manages portfolio allocation strategies. Users no longer need to spend hours watching charts or timing price swings—the system handles complex execution smoothly in the background.





Enterprise Security and Complete Operational Transparency

The platform addresses two of the biggest concerns in modern digital finance: account security and hidden costs. www.xrppower protects every account with enterprise-grade safety shields, including multi-signature authorization technology, mandatory double-login verification (2FA), and complete cold/hot wallet asset isolation. Operating on strict principles of clarity, the platform features zero hidden management fees, giving users full online access to open execution logs and daily balance tracking.

Flexible Strategy Packages Built for Every Goal

To support a wide variety of financial goals, XRP Power provides flexible short-to-medium-term contract options:

Tailored Contract Lifecycles: Select flexible cycles ranging from 1 to 35 days.

Select flexible cycles ranging from 1 to 35 days. Multi-Currency Integration: Manage popular digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, USDT, and USDC.

Manage popular digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, USDT, and USDC. Automated Daily Yields: Earnings are calculated automatically by the AI system every day and credited directly to user account balances.

Earnings are calculated automatically by the AI system every day and credited directly to user account balances. Clear Operating Terms: Direct, transparent rules with no unexpected fees or management lock-ins.

How to Get Started Today

Joining a global community of users across 189 countries takes only a few minutes:

Create an Account: Visit www.xrppower and register instantly using a standard email address. Choose Your Package: Browse flexible AI-driven contracts ranging from 1 to 35 days. Track Daily Growth: Activate your contract and monitor automated daily balance updates in real time.

New users can complete sign-up today by visiting the official registration page at www.xrppower/register .

About XRP Power

XRP Power is an international financial technology company committed to making digital asset tools simple, safe, and fair for everyone. Operating globally across 189 countries, the platform combines artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-grade security to help millions of users navigate digital finance with complete confidence.

Media Contact

Company: XRP Power Ltd.

XRP Power Ltd. Email: info@xrppower.com

info@xrppower.com Website: www.xrppower



