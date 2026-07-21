GE Aerospace Announces AerCap Selects GEnx Engines to Power 15 Additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today announced that AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") has selected the GEnx-1B engine to power an additional 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

AerCap, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the world’s largest owner of Boeing 787 aircraft and has a portfolio of approximately 200 GEnx engines owned and on order.

“We take great pride in AerCap’s continued confidence in the GEnx engine,” said Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Service. “With proven reliability and time on wing, the GEnx is delivering value for customers every day, and we look forward to supporting AerCap with the performance and service necessary for long-term success.”

“Our customers need aircraft and engine platforms that deliver reliable performance, compelling economics, and long-term value,” said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, AerCap. “The GEnx engine has a proven track record in service, and we are pleased to select it for these Boeing 787 aircraft as we continue to invest in assets that support our customers’ evolving fleet requirements.”

Today, the GEnx boasts a 99.98% dispatch reliability rate and stays on-wing at a rate three times higher than competing engines.

The long-haul flights the GEnx engine powers traverse some of Earth’s harshest environments. Over the last decade, GE Aerospace has upgraded the GEnx engine’s high-pressure turbine blades and combustor coating technology, more than doubling time on wing in harsh environments.

The GEnx-1B engine has surpassed the 50 million flight hour mark in just over 14 years, the fastest rate ever for a GE Aerospace commercial widebody engine.

GE Aerospace is also investing more than €110 million (approximately $127 million USD) across its European manufacturing facilities in 2026, and $1 billion across its U.S. manufacturing sites and supply chain. More than $100 million is dedicated to enhancing supplier capabilities for programs like the GEnx engine. These investments focus on increasing engine production capacity, modernizing facilities, and strengthening the supply chain to meet high demand.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Singapore, Miami, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

Media Contact

Paul Bergman

513.656.8280

paul.bergman@geaerospace.com

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