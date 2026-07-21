New York Home Prices Set Record as Housing Inventory Continues to Grow

ALBANY, N.Y., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York's housing market reached another milestone in June as the statewide median sales price climbed to a record high, while housing inventory continued its steady climb for the 16th consecutive month, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

The median sales price rose 8 percent year-over-year, increasing from $440,000 in June 2025 to a record $475,000 in June 2026 - the highest median home price ever recorded in New York State.

Inventory also continued to expand, with the number of homes available for sale rising 4.4 percent, from 31,124 homes in June 2025 to 32,508 homes this June. The increase marks 16 straight months of year-over-year inventory growth.

Buyer activity remained strong throughout the month. Closed sales edged up 0.8 percent, from 9,214 homes in June 2025 to 9,286 in 2026. Pending sales increased 8.1 percent, climbing from 10,727 homes under contract last June to 11,591 units last month. Sellers have also remained active this summer, with new listings rising 8.8 percent in June, from 15,101 homes available in 2026 to 16,426 homes going on the market last month.

According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased slightly to 6.49 percent in June, up from 6.44 percent in May. However, mortgage rates remain below the 6.82 percent average recorded one year ago.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing nearly 60,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Contact:

Scott Morlock

Director of Communications

518-463-0300 x208 office

smorlock@nysar.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeaaf159-2ec1-4a59-9b10-8cf67dbb403d