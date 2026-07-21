AiM Medical Robotics Appoints Startup Veteran Andrew Aberdale as President and Chief Financial Officer

Aberdale brings over two decades of entrepreneurial scaling, public market and private sale experience, and operational leadership to accelerate the clinical and commercial deployment of AiM’s dynamic image-guided neurosurgery system.

Worcester, MA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of advanced robotic systems for MRI-guided neurosurgery, today announced the appointment of Andrew "Andy" Aberdale as President and Chief Financial Officer. Aberdale brings more than thirty years of deep operational and financial leadership, with a highly successful track record of commercializing early-stage ventures to successful exits, executing high-value corporate exits, and driving rapid organizational growth.

Aberdale joins AiM’s executive leadership team at a pivotal moment as the company advances its unique, compact, MRI-compatible robotic stereotactic neurosurgery system toward commercial development and regulatory submission.

“I am thrilled to welcome and work alongside Andy as AiM President and CFO,” said Gregory Fischer, PhD, Founder & CEO of AiM Medical Robotics. “Andy’s extensive expertise in scaling tech companies, coupled with his proven ability to navigate both public and private capital markets, is exactly what AiM needs as we transition from R&D to commercial development. His leadership will be instrumental in executing our commercial strategy and expanding our strategic partnership ecosystem, including our recent collaboration with Siemens Healthineers.”

Aberdale has spent the past twenty years exclusively within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, specializing in taking early-stage startups through commercialization. AiM marks his seventh startup venture. Over his distinguished career, he has successfully taken two companies public on the NASDAQ and NYSE via SPAC and traditional IPO transactions, and has orchestrated the private sale of four others to strategic industry buyers and private equity firms.

A champion of using creative, non-dilutive financing strategies to maximize enterprise value, Aberdale’s previous achievements include scaling a startup entirely on debt to a $260 million exit in just 26 months, as well as securing more than $750 million in domestic and international grants for a single venture.

“AiM’s breakthrough technology has the potential to fundamentally transform the standard of care in neurosurgery, making complex brain procedures faster, safer, and far more precise,” said Andy Aberdale. “I am incredibly excited to partner with Greg, our world-class Board, and the entire AiM team. My focus will be on driving operational excellence, building a robust financial foundation, executing on the capital strategies, and driving strategic initiatives necessary to bring this life-changing robotics platform to hospitals and patients globally.”

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held medical device company based in Worcester, MA, developing the next-generation dynamic image-guided neurosurgery system. AiM’s MRI-guided robotic surgery system enables highly precise and efficient image-guided neurosurgical interventions. AiM's compact and portable MRI-compatible robotic surgery platform integrates actuated instrument alignment into existing clinical workflows while enabling continuous, real-time visualization during surgery. By integrating robotics directly within the MRI environment, AiM aims to reduce procedural variability, improve safety, reduce procedure time, and expand access to advanced neurosurgical care. The company is focused on scalable platform development with clear regulatory and commercial pathways. Looking ahead, AiM plans to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance its robotic platform, creating an intelligent surgical ecosystem that can learn from real-world data, optimize workflows, and provide surgeons with predictive insights in real time. By combining advanced intelligent robotics with intraoperative imaging, AiM seeks to unlock a new era of accessible, faster, safer, and more precise brain surgery.

To learn more about AiM Medical Robotics and its neurosurgical robotics platform, visit https://www.aimmedicalrobotics.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on AiM's current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry, our business, and the device we are developing, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The statements concern AiM's business strategies; research and development plans; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory authorizations of AiM's products; market acceptance of AiM's products; AiM's intellectual property; AiM's reliance on third-party organizations; AiM's competitive position; AiM's industry environment; AiM's anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenue; AiM's assumptions regarding the size of the available market and the benefits of AiM's products; product pricing and timing of product launches; management's expectations with respect to future acquisitions; AiM's goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and AiM's cash needs and financing plans.

Actual events may differ materially from the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which can be identified by words such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. AiM's medical device is currently in development and remains subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, delays or difficulties in preclinical and clinical testing, obtaining required regulatory authorizations, supply chain and manufacturing challenges, changes in market conditions, and potential competition. The timing and outcome of regulatory reviews and clinical trial results are inherently uncertain and could adversely affect the commercial viability of AiM's products. AiM may not realize its expectations or achieve its plans, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. All forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of AiM management as of the date of this press release and should be regarded solely as AiM's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. AiM cannot guarantee future results, events, or performance. AiM does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Media Contact: Gregory Fischer, Ph.D. Founder & Chief Executive Officer info@aimmedrobotics.com 617-203-5560

Investors: Investor Relations IR@aimmedrobotics.com

Attachments