Brian Jones Named Chief Financial Officer of NCTC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Content & Technology Cooperative (“NCTC”) is pleased to announce that Brian Jones has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

During his more than three decades with NCTC, Jones has been instrumental in supporting the organization’s financial management and operational success. He has worked closely with NCTC’s Board of Directors and member companies, programmers, and suppliers, building trusted relationships and helping guide the organization through periods of growth, change, and continued member service. Jones previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance & Operations and has been a dedicated member of the NCTC team for 34 years.

“Brian has been a steady and trusted leader at NCTC for many years,” said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. “His experience, integrity, and deep understanding of our members, suppliers and our organization make him a natural choice for Chief Financial Officer. We are excited to see him take on this expanded leadership role.”

In his new role, Jones will lead NCTC’s finance function and continue to support operational planning, financial reporting, and strategic decision-making across the organization. His promotion reflects both his long-standing contributions to NCTC and the important role he will continue to play in serving NCTC’s members.

“I am honored to step into the CFO role and continue working with NCTC’s leadership, Board of Directors, and members,” said Jones. “NCTC has been a major part of my professional life, and I am proud to contribute to its continued success.”



About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation comprised of more than 650 independent broadband and cable operators serving one-third of the connected households in all 50 United States and territories. The NCTC negotiates content, connectivity, and technology solutions for its member companies that create operational efficiencies, new products, and revenue streams for sustainable growth. For more information, visit: https://www.nctconline.org/

Media Contact:

Christy Drummond

VP Marketing & Communications

cdrummond@nctconline.org

nctconline.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be80257d-2b51-4af7-9b56-53076be0fb3e