MadisonWater® Launches Submetering in the U.S. with the WASENS Smart Water Management System

Branford, Connecticut, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadisonWater®, a division of Madison Company, today announced the U.S. launch of its Submetering Program powered by the WASENS Smart Water Management System, an advanced water management solution that combines real-time submetering, leak detection, automated monitoring, and automatic shutoff capabilities in a single platform.

Designed for multifamily and commercial properties, the system helps property owners gain greater control over water-related operating expenses while proactively protecting buildings from costly leak and water damage events.

"Property owners need more than access to water data. They need actionable intelligence that helps them reduce operating expenses, protect their assets, and make informed decisions," said Ed, Hamilton, Vice President & General Manager, MadisonWater. "The WASENS Smart Water Management System brings together submetering, leak detection, and automatic shutoff technology in a single platform that helps owners manage risk while advancing both operational and sustainability goals."

Better Visibility, Greater Control

For many properties, water and wastewater costs are paid by ownership with limited insight into how water is being used throughout the building. The MadisonWater Submetering Program provides real-time consumption data at the unit level, enabling owners and managers to identify usage trends, uncover inefficiencies, support consumption-based billing, and make more informed operational decisions.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time water consumption monitoring

Unit-level submetering

Wireless meter data collection

Consumption-based billing support

Automated reporting and analytics

Remote monitoring and management

Leak detection and alert notifications

Automatic shutoff protection

Proactive Leak Protection

Beyond monitoring consumption, the WASENS Smart Water Management System continuously analyzes water flow patterns to identify conditions that may indicate leaks, burst pipes, failed fixtures, or other abnormal events.

When unusual activity is detected, the system immediately alerts designated personnel. For properties equipped with automatic shutoff valves, the WASENS Smart Water Management System can automatically stop water flow when significant leak conditions are identified, helping to prevent extensive water damage, reduce emergency repair costs, and minimize disruption to occupants.

This proactive approach enables property owners to address problems before they escalate into major losses.

Advancing Sustainability Through Smarter Water Management

Submetering has been shown to drive measurable conservation results. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reported that residents of submetered multifamily properties use approximately 15% less water than residents of unmetered properties.

The WASENS Smart Water Management System builds on these conservation benefits by combining consumption awareness with leak detection and automatic shutoff protection. The environmental impact of leak prevention is substantial. According to the EPA, household leaks waste nearly 1 trillion gallons of water annually nationwide, while the average household loses more than 10,000 gallons of water each year through leaks.

By helping property owners identify waste, conserve water resources, and prevent avoidable losses, the WASENS Smart Water Management System supports both sustainability initiatives and long-term operational performance.

Availability

The MadisonWater Submetering Program with the WASENS Smart Water Management System is now available throughout the United States for both new construction and retrofit applications.

For more information, visit www.madison-water.com.

About MadisonWater

MadisonWater provides innovative, commercial-grade water management technologies through the FloodMaster® and WASENS brands that help property owners improve operational efficiency, conserve resources, and protect valuable assets. Through advanced submetering, monitoring, leak detection, and smart water management solutions, MadisonWater delivers technology that supports both financial performance and environmental stewardship.

Jeff Gray

Marketing Department

MadisonWater

info@madison-water.com

www.madison-water.com