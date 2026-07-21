Flyte Partners with Blade to Expand Vision Jet Distribution

Flyte's Vision Jet Fleet to Be Featured on Blade Platform, Expanding Distribution across One of the Industry's Leading Air Mobility Networks

Strategic Partnership Expected to Increase Aircraft Utilization, Customer Acquisition, Brand Awareness, and Platform-Driven Revenue Opportunities

Strategic Relationship Further Validates Flyte's Regional Air Mobility Model and Expands Reach into Blade's Ecosystem

FORT MILL, S.C., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Flyte, Inc. ("FLYTE"), the Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), today announced a strategic partnership with Blade Urban Air Mobility (“Blade”) designed to expand customer reach, increase booking opportunities, improve aircraft utilization, and accelerate awareness of the Flyte platform among premium aviation travelers.

Under the partnership, Flyte's Cirrus Vision Jet fleet and charter offerings will be featured on Blade's platform, providing Blade passengers with access to a modern, efficient, and cost-effective private aviation solution for regional travel.

The partnership is expected to expand Flyte's visibility among a large and highly targeted audience of premium aviation consumers already utilizing technology-enabled air mobility solutions.

Flyte believes its Cirrus Vision Jet fleet is uniquely positioned to complement Blade's customer base, which has historically focused on premium, time-sensitive regional travel solutions.

"We're excited to partner with Blade and make Flyte's Vision Jet fleet available through one of the industry's most recognized aviation platforms," said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flyte. "This relationship broadens our distribution, introduces Flyte to a wider customer base, and represents another important step in executing our long-term growth strategy."

The Cirrus Vision Jet offers a differentiated private aviation experience featuring advanced safety technologies, including the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) and Safe Return Emergency Autoland, making it one of the most technologically advanced aircraft operating within the regional aviation marketplace.

Flyte continues to execute on its strategy of building a scalable regional air mobility platform through strategic partnerships, fleet expansion, technology integration, and increased consumer awareness initiatives. The company believes partnerships with established aviation brands can help accelerate growth while expanding access to premium travel customers throughout the United States.

The agreement is non-exclusive and subject to the terms and conditions of the parties' agreement.

About Flyte

Flyte is a private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient short-haul travel throughout the United States. Through fixed pricing, online booking, and a technology-enabled operating platform, Flyte delivers a faster, safer, and more convenient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com .

About Blade Urban Air Mobility

Blade is the leading helicopter passenger service in the world with operations in the Unites States and Europe. The company’s asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, will enable a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Joby’s Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com .

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our belief Flyte is uniquely positioned to expand fleet operations, enter new markets, and scale nationally, our belief our capital initiatives position the Company as a more streamlined public company with significant exposure to the rapidly expanding regional aviation market, the belief that FLYTE’s platform operational foundation allows for rapid fleet growth and expansion into additional high-demand regional markets and our belief the acquisition of Flyte, combined with recently secured institutional capital, provides the foundation for a focused, high-growth aviation strategy while also enabling the Company to simplify its balance sheet and streamline legacy operations. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, a future event, or otherwise and such statements are made only as of the date hereof. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS