TGS Announces Atlantic Margin South Reprocessing Project

OSLO, Norway (22 July 2026) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the Atlantic Margin South Reprocessing project, located in the Norwegian Sea.

The project area covers more than 23,000 square kilometers of 3D data over this underexplored part of the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). The data will go through a comprehensive pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) flow to resolve imaging challenges in the area related to intrusive and extrusive volcanic rocks. The workflow will include advanced machine learning-based denoising, adaptive demultiple, and Dynamic Matching elastic Full Waveform Inversion (DM-eFWI).

The processing will be performed in stages with interim early-out products available in Q3 2026 and seamless full integrity volume available in Q2 2027.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: "As the industry sharpens it’s exploration efforts in more frontier basins, this dataset will enable E&P companies to reveal and derisk new prospectivity in this gas-prone volcanic basin. We are very pleased to secure funding and support for evergreening the multi-client 3D data in this part of the Norwegian continental shelf.”

The project is supported by industry funding.

For media inquiries contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.