FDH Electronics Expands Global Aerospace Capabilities with Lynxeo, a Leading Industrial Cable Specialist

COMMERCE, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that FDH Electronics, an FDH Aero division serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs, has entered into an agreement with Lynxeo, a leader in the design and manufacture of cable solutions for critical industries.

The agreement expands FDH Electronics' product offering and enhances its ability to support customers worldwide with a comprehensive portfolio of wire and cable solutions for commercial aerospace and defense.

Through this partnership, FDH Electronics will provide customers with access to the Lynxeo Aerospace business unit’s broad range of high-performance wire and cable products while leveraging FDH's distribution network, technical expertise and supply chain capabilities.

"This agreement represents an exciting step forward for both organizations," said Ian Locke, Executive Vice President - Sales, FDH Electronics. "Adding Lynxeo’s proven wire and cable solutions to our portfolio strengthens our ability to support customers across the aerospace and defense markets with the supply chain solutions they need to keep critical programs moving."

"We are pleased to partner with FDH Electronics to expand the availability of Lynxeo’s aerospace cables across the U.S. market," said Manuel Cournot, Vice President & General Manager, Lynxeo Aerospace & Healthcare business unit. "We are proud to collaborate with industry champions in their respective fields. FDH Electronics’ strong market expertise, customer focus, and extensive presence across the United States make them an excellent partner as we continue to deliver advanced cable solutions for the most demanding aerospace and defense applications."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality products, responsive support, and reliable supply chain solutions to customers operating in some of the world's most demanding and mission-critical environments.

About Lynxeo

Lynxeo cables are essential to the machines developed by global industry champions. They serve as the backbone of mission-critical infrastructures, assets and applications. Our customers rely on our advanced technologies and our industrial excellence to bring their machines to life. In the century since we were founded, we have risen to a leading position in our markets. For industry leaders, we are ever-evolving partners in an ever-changing world. Together, we build connections beyond cables. From energy transition to mobility and automation, our teams are tackling the greatest challenges of our times. Connected to our customers, committed to excellence and progress, we are wired to electrify the industries that move the world.

With manufacturing operations in 15 countries and a worldwide commercial network, Lynxeo employs 2,000 people.

For more information, please visit: lynxeogroup.com

Virginie Greppa (Lynxeo)

Marketing Communications

virginie.greppa@lynxeogroup.com

About FDH Electronics

FDH Electronics is a global one-stop shop with one of the most expansive inventory levels in the industry, built on FDH Aero’s industry-leading supply chain solutions. It supplies a variety of interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical components for the aerospace, defense, and space markets. FDH Electronics is your go-to resource for value-added connectors, 1553 Data Bus interconnect products, custom harnesses, high-performance aerospace-grade wire and cable, and high-frequency RF connectors. When you need critical interconnect or electromechanical components, you can rely on FDH Electronics to deliver.

To search by part number, please visit FDHElectronics.com.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea5acabf-db32-45f9-91e7-72b3f89e69bc