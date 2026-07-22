Keeping Middle East Owners Cool and Confident: KAIYI Launches Dedicated Summer Service Campaign

YIBIN, China, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Middle East enters its peak summer season, extreme heat, strong sunlight and dry conditions place higher demands on vehicle A/C systems, energy systems and daily cabin comfort. Whether commuting in the city, travelling with family or driving between cities, a stable vehicle condition is essential to a more confident journey. In response to local summer driving needs, KAIYI is bringing its Summer Service Campaign to real customer usage scenarios across the region.

Dedicated Service for Summer Driving Needs

From July to September 2026, KAIYI will launch the campaign in the UAE, providing local owners with targeted vehicle inspections and maintenance support. The campaign will subsequently be rolled out in Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia (Refer to the release time of local service centers). The checks will focus on A/C performance, components that may be affected by extreme heat, and the charging and discharging status of the battery systems.

Care Services That Go Beyond Inspection

In addition to the inspection, owners may choose one of four services based on their vehicle condition: A/C system cleaning, A/C refrigerant top-up, A/C odour treatment, or coolant and brake fluid top-up. KAIYI will also prepare appreciation gifts for participating customers, turning the campaign into a cooler service experience beyond a routine check.

From Heat Testing to Daily Customer Care

The initiative reflects KAIYI's user-centred approach to both product development and aftersales service. Every KAIYI model is validated across high-temperature, high-altitude and extremely cold environments before reaching global users. KAIYI conducted an intensive 50,000-kilometer high-temperature durability test for its X7, X3, X3 Pro and E5 models across the Middle East region during the peak heat season, covering coastal, desert and mountain terrains. Under 240 minutes of direct sunlight, with cabin temperature above 75°C and humidity at 42%, the A/C outlet temperature dropped to 19°C after three minutes of operation.

A Commitment Beyond One Campaign

For KAIYI, globalization is not only about entering more markets. It is about bringing care and commitment into real driving scenarios. From extreme-heat validation to summer service in the Middle East, KAIYI continues to take local customers’ needs as the starting point of product development and service improvement, making support more timely, detailed and relevant to every journey.

Contact for media enquiries:

Wang Hanlu, Senior Brand Manager

Email: wanghanlu@newcowin.com