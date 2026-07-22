Connexus Launches Connexus Verify, an AI-Powered Property & Vendor Insurance Management Platform

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexus, the AI-powered procurement and operations platform built for the real estate industry with more than 900,000 units and 7,000 properties on the platform, today announced the launch of Connexus Verify. The newest platform module is designed to centralize both property and vendor insurance management while simplifying compliance for property owners, operators, asset managers, and procurement teams.

As organizations continue to expand their vendor networks and property portfolios, managing insurance has become increasingly fragmented. Vendor Certificates of Insurance (COIs), ensuring proper business licenses, property insurance policies, renewal dates, deductibles, coverage types, policy limits, agencies, carriers, and compliance requirements are often stored across spreadsheets, emails, and multiple systems, making it difficult to maintain visibility and increasing operational and financial risk.

Connexus Verify centralizes property and vendor insurance information into a single intelligent platform, providing real-time visibility into every insured asset and vendor across an organization's portfolio.

By leveraging AI, Connexus Verify automates insurance verification, tracks compliance, monitors policy expirations, and delivers actionable insights that reduce administrative burdens while improving risk management.

"Insurance management shouldn't require dozens of spreadsheets, multiple systems, inbox searches, and manual follow-up," said Devin Wirt, Co-Founder and CEO of Connexus. "Connexus Verify gives owners and operators a single source of truth for both their property and vendor insurance. Whether it's verifying vendor coverage, monitoring policy expirations, tracking deductibles, or understanding property-level coverage, we're helping our customers reduce risk while saving valuable time."

Built to Simplify Property & Vendor Insurance Management

Connexus Verify replaces fragmented workflows with a unified insurance management platform purpose-built for real estate portfolios.

Key capabilities include:

Vendor Insurance

AI-powered Certificate of Insurance (COI) verification

Centralized COI collection and management

Checks business licenses

Ensures business verification (KYB/KYC & OFAC)

Automated verification of insurance requirements

Real-time monitoring of policy expirations

Portfolio-wide compliance dashboards

Secure repository for vendor insurance documentation

Property Insurance

Centralized repository for all property insurance policies

Track policy numbers, agencies, carriers, and renewal dates

Visibility into coverage types and policy limits

Monitor deductibles across every property

AI-powered extraction of key policy information

Portfolio-wide reporting on insured assets and policy status

Instead of manually reviewing insurance documents and policy files, Connexus Verify automatically extracts key information, monitors renewals, identifies missing documentation, flags insufficient coverage, and alerts teams before compliance issues become operational risks.

With one centralized dashboard, organizations gain immediate visibility into insurance compliance while reducing administrative work and strengthening operational controls.

"Our mission has always been to eliminate disconnected processes across the real estate industry," said Heather Moore, President and COO of Connexus. "Connexus Verify expands that vision by bringing both property and vendor insurance together into one intelligent platform. Instead of chasing paperwork and managing multiple spreadsheets, our customers can now monitor every policy, every vendor, and every property from a single dashboard."

Expanding the Connexus Platform

Connexus Verify joins Connexus' growing suite of AI-powered modules designed to centralize procurement and operations. The full suite includes:

Contract Management

E-Sign & Contract Fulfillment

Scope of Work Creation

RFP Management

Vendor Management

Property Insurance

Vendor Insurance

Benchmarking data

Client Management





Together, these modules deliver a unified platform that enables owners and operators to reduce expenses, improve compliance, streamline operations, mitigate risk, and make better business decisions across their portfolios.

For more information about Connexus Verify or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.joinconnexus.com.

About Connexus

Connexus is an AI-powered procurement and operations platform built specifically for the real estate industry. With over 900,000 units and 7,000 properties on the platform, it centralizes procurement, contract management, vendor management, property insurance, vendor insurance, compliance, RFPs, scopes of work, benchmarking, and operational data into one intelligent solution. By replacing fragmented systems with a unified platform, Connexus helps property owners and operators reduce risk, increase efficiency, improve visibility, and drive stronger financial performance.

Press Contact:

Melissa Wirt

melissa@joinconnexus.com

843.212.6920