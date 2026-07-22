Canadian Pet Parents Continue to Prioritize Pet Spending over their Everyday Pleasures





Pet Valu and Caddle reveal research showing Canadians are staying loyal to pet spending even as they tighten the leash on other expenses

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are willing to cut back on everyday comforts but they’re not willing to cut corners when it comes to their pets. A new national study from Pet Valu and Caddle, released today, reveals that dog and cat parents are prioritizing pet health, happiness and longevity over their spending on indulgences and everyday essentials like dining out, clothing, self-care, coffee and streaming services.

“Canadian pet parents share a strong emotional connection with their pets, and are dedicated to helping them live longer, happier lives. With this comes an inherent desire to prioritize pet spending above many of their own everyday pleasures,” says Greg Ramier, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Valu. “Pets are a treasured part of Canadians’ lives. Over half of Canadian households have a dog or cat or both and 87 per cent of these consider their pet to be a full family member, like a child, and they’re treating them accordingly.”

Helping their pets live long, happy lives is a nearly unanimous priority for Canadian pet parents with 90% of respondents agreeing they actively think about ways to extend their pet’s lifespan and quality of life. This desire is shaping how they spend: 58% purchase pet health insurance for peace of mind, and 55% invest in health technology such as wearable monitors and diagnostic tools to track their pet’s wellness.

When household budgets tighten, pet parents say they would continue to prioritize their pet’s needs and expenses ahead of their own leisure spending, including dining out (51%), clothing (38%) self-care (30%) coffee (22%) and streaming services (19%). Their willingness to sacrifice their comforts for their furry family members is not a short-term strategy: eight in 10 pet parents say they expect to maintain or grow their spending on their pets over the next 12 months. Although Canadian pet parents are willing to trim their own pleasures when budgets tighten, helping their pets lead enriched, comfortable lives remains a priority with an overwhelming majority (71%) saying they spend on pet experiences such as grooming, birthdays and travel accessories.

Pet companionship is also commonly a life-long interest: 75% of respondents would consider adopting new pets when their current pets pass away, and 22% would do so immediately. Emotional difficulty (51%) was the leading hesitation for the pet parents unsure whether they would get another pet, well ahead of other concerns like travel/freedom (14%) and affordability (23%).

"We conduct thousands of pieces of research every year across a wide range of categories, and very few topics generate the level of passion and emotional connection we see from pet parents. The findings demonstrate the powerful role pets play in Canadian households and how deeply owners are committed to providing the best possible life for their furry family members,” says Ransom Hawley, Chief Executive Officer of Caddle.

In May 2026, Caddle, in collaboration with Pet Valu, surveyed Canadians from coast to coast to understand how pet owners feed, shop for, and spend on their dogs and cats. The national study, which reflects 1,417 dog owners and 1,380 cat-owners who are responsible for pet purchasing, was conducted using Caddle's mobile platform and online panel. To view the full study results, visit www.petvalu.ca/canadian-pet-industry-statistics.



* All figures included above are rounded.

About Caddle

Caddle is Canada's largest consumer insights panel and leading third-party provider of product ratings and reviews. For over 10 years, we have partnered with mid-size to enterprise-level brands and retailers across Canada, delivering 100% Canadian insights. Our mobile-first platform connects brands and retailers with an active panel of Canadian shoppers, including over 15,000 daily active users. This enables fast, reliable data collection, allowing businesses to gain real consumer insights to help make informed decisions. Caddle's two core offerings, Research and Ratings & Reviews help Canada's biggest brands and retailers close the loop on product feedback, understand their customers, and navigate changing shopper behaviour to drive growth.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: petvalu.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Clark

katherine@beaconcommunications.ca

416-453-3288

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1c71e29-8734-465b-9aa9-392f6d90177e