Interface Systems Expands Managed Access Control Portfolio with Brivo

St. Louis, MO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading provider of AI-powered security and expert remote video monitoring for restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses, today announced the addition of Brivo to its end-to-end managed access control portfolio that includes solution design, system integration, professional installation, ongoing maintenance, and technical support.

As organizations continue to adopt cloud-based security technologies, many are seeking access control solutions that simplify administration across multiple locations and improve operational efficiency. Brivo's cloud-native platform enables centralized management of users, physical and mobile credentials, schedules, and door activity from a single interface, offering real-time visibility. Combined with Interface's U.S.-based Interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs), customers benefit from a single trusted partner to secure and manage facilities across multiple locations.

"Our customers want security solutions that can scale alongside their business and are easy to manage," said Sean Foley, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Systems. "Adding Brivo to our managed access control portfolio gives organizations another proven option for modernizing their security infrastructure while continuing to benefit from Interface's expertise in system design, deployment, integration, and ongoing support."

"We're pleased to welcome Interface to our growing partner ecosystem," said John Szczygiel, COO at Brivo. "Their nationwide reach and deep expertise serving restaurants, retail, and commercial businesses make them an ideal partner. Together, we'll enable organizations to strengthen security, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences across some of the most dynamic industries in the market."

Restaurant, retail, and commercial business leaders interested in evaluating their access control strategy can schedule a complimentary security assessment to find the right managed access control fit for their operations here.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems combines AI-powered technologies with expert remote video monitoring by trained intervention specialists from its US-based Interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs). The company's solutions span interactive remote video monitoring, managed alarms and access control, video intelligence, and managed network and voice services. Interface enables leading restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses to deter crime, optimize security operations, and protect people and assets at scale.

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About Brivo

Brivo is the global leader in cloud-native AI-driven physical security, with more than 2 million devices deployed across 100,000+ locations in 80 countries. The flagship product, Brivo Security Suite, unifies access control, video intelligence, visitor management, and intrusion into a single view to centralize security across the enterprise. Businesses use Brivo’s AI-powered unified security platform to proactively detect and deter threats, improve operations, reduce liability, comply with regulations, increase sales, and maximize profits. The pioneer in both cloud-native access control and video surveillance, Brivo is trusted by more than 25 million users across the globe to protect people, property, and digital assets. Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., and Austin, Texas, Brivo has additional offices in Lehi, Utah; Amsterdam; Bangalore; London and Tokyo. Learn more at brivo.com.

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