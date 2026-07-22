AppTech Payments Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Investor Conference Call

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, July 29, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Felipe Corrado and Chairman Albert Lord will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT that same day to discuss the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter. Following management's prepared remarks, investors will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding the Company's performance, strategic initiatives, and recent business developments.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com .