FDH Electronics Named 2025 Distributor of the Year by Smiths Interconnect, a Molex Company

COMMERCE, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that FDH Electronics, an FDH Aero division serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs, has been named a 2025 Distributor of the Year by Smiths Interconnect, a Molex company. This marks the second consecutive year FDH Electronics has received this recognition.

The prestigious honor recognizes FDH Electronics for its outstanding performance, strong partnership and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to Smiths Interconnect’s customers throughout the Americas. Over the past year, FDH Electronics achieved impressive sales growth, demonstrating its ability to navigate challenges, adapt quickly, and maintain a sharp focus on execution to deliver consistent results.

Smiths Interconnect, a Molex company, is a leading provider of high-reliability connectivity products and solutions serving segments of the aerospace and defense, medical, semiconductor test, and industrial markets. The company designs and manufactures technically differentiated electronic components, microwave, optical and radio frequency products, and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical applications.





“Being named a Distributor of the Year by Smiths Interconnect for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor that reflects the strength of our partnership and our team's dedication to our customers,” said Mitch Enright, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain at FDH Electronics. “By pairing our industry-leading supply chain expertise with their advanced connectivity solutions, we are uniquely positioned to drive continued growth and deliver exceptional value to our aerospace and defense customers.”

Jerilynn (JJ) Johnston, Distribution Manager Americas, Connectors Business Unit at Smiths Interconnect, a Molex company, added, “This recognition reflects FDH’s outstanding performance, strong partnership, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to our customers. The FDH team brings energy, accountability, and professionalism to every interaction, making them a valued and trusted partner. Congratulations again to the entire FDH team on this well-deserved achievement.”

About FDH Electronics

FDH Electronics is a global one-stop shop with one of the most expansive inventory levels in the industry, built on FDH Aero’s industry-leading supply chain solutions. It supplies a variety of interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical components for the aerospace, defense, and space markets. FDH Electronics is your go-to resource for value-added connectors, 1553 Data Bus interconnect products, custom harnesses, high-performance aerospace-grade wire and cable, and high-frequency RF connectors. When you need critical interconnect or electromechanical components, you can rely on FDH Electronics to deliver.

To search by part number, please visit FDHElectronics.com.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

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