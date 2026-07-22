Magnus Technologies Releases June 2026 Diesel Fuel Snapshot, Highlighting Diesel's First Sustained Price Drop Since March

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Technologies (“Magnus”), a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider, today released its June 2026 Diesel Fuel Snapshot , a monthly market intelligence report tracking diesel price movement and what those shifts mean for carriers managing fuel costs and surcharge programs.

The latest snapshot found that U.S. average retail diesel prices averaged $5.02 per gallon in June 2026, representing a 39.6% increase year-over-year despite declining throughout the month. Diesel prices fell from $5.35 per gallon on June 1 to $4.67 per gallon by June 29, a decline of approximately $0.68 per gallon and the first sustained decrease since the sharp price increases that began earlier this year.

"Lower diesel prices are positive news for carriers, but a price decline doesn't automatically mean surcharge programs have caught up," said Matt Cartwright, founder and CEO of Magnus Technologies. "The freight industry is still working through the aftereffects of several months of extreme volatility. Timing remains critical because fuel surcharges often lag behind what's actually happening in the market."

June marked a notable shift in the diesel market after prices remained above $5.00 per gallon for 14 consecutive weeks. While the recent decline has provided some relief at the pump, many carriers continue to manage surcharge structures that were built around significantly higher fuel costs and may not adjust as quickly as market conditions change.

The Magnus Diesel Fuel Snapshot is designed to help carriers better understand how fuel market movements can impact cost recovery and margins by tracking weekly diesel price trends and highlighting key developments shaping the market. Published monthly, the snapshot provides a timely view of diesel pricing trends and the implications for carrier operations.

"Fuel volatility works both ways," added Cartwright. "When prices rise rapidly, carriers can end up absorbing costs. When prices fall, surcharge programs can sometimes remain elevated longer than the underlying fuel market. The key is having visibility into what's happening in real time so operators can make informed decisions."

The full July 2026 Diesel Fuel Snapshot is available here .

To learn more about how Magnus Technologies helps carriers navigate market volatility with real-time transportation management technology, visit magnustech.com .

About Magnus Technologies

Magnus Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has 20 years of experience designing, developing, and delivering enterprise Transportation Management System (TMS) software. Magnus offers an enterprise SaaS-based TMS that is affordable and scalable to fleets of all sizes. The modular platform works seamlessly with the Magnus Driver App and Magnus Carrier Advantage network to deliver a complete, end-to-end mobile dispatch and order fulfillment solution to maximize profitability and growth.

To learn more, visit www.magnustech.com .