Questex’s Fierce Network Opens Submissions for the 2026 Fierce Network Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a mega portal meeting the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today announces submissions are open for the 2026 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. This prestigious program celebrates the innovators, disruptors and changemakers behind the most groundbreaking cloud, wireless and broadband technologies of the past year.

For more than 15 years, the Fierce Network Innovation Awards have recognized the trailblazers, technologies and companies driving the future of wireless, broadband, cloud and beyond.

“Our awards program has evolved alongside the connectivity industry—recognizing the technologies, organizations and leaders shaping what's next. This year marks our most significant expansion yet, with 24 award categories, including 14 brand-new categories that reflect the rapid transformation of our industry. We're excited to celebrate the next generation of groundbreaking solutions, visionary companies and industry leaders redefining how the world connects at Broadband Nation Expo on November 19,” said Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network.

The 2026 awards feature 24 categories, including 14 new categories:

Access Network Innovation (Wireline & FWA)

NEW: AI in Live Telecom Networks

AI in Live Telecom Networks NEW: AI-Driven Customer Experience

AI-Driven Customer Experience NEW: AI-RAN Innovation

AI-RAN Innovation NEW: Autonomous Network Operations

Autonomous Network Operations NEW: Broadband Build of the Year

Broadband Build of the Year BSS/OSS Platform Innovation

NEW: Data Center & AI Infrastructure Innovation

Data Center & AI Infrastructure Innovation Digital Inclusion & Affordability Impact

NEW: Energy-Efficient Network Design

Energy-Efficient Network Design Fiber and Wireline Deployment Innovation

NEW: Industrial IoT & Connected Infrastructure

Industrial IoT & Connected Infrastructure NEW: Network APIs & Programmable Networks

Network APIs & Programmable Networks Network Security Innovation

Network Testing, Assurance & Observability

Private & Enterprise Wireless Innovation

NEW: Revenue Enablement Beyond Connectivity

Revenue Enablement Beyond Connectivity NEW: Telecom Cloud & Edge Infrastructure

Telecom Cloud & Edge Infrastructure Tribal & Indigenous Connectivity Leadership

Wireless Network Innovation (Core & RAN)

2026 Carrier of the Year

NEW: 2026 Innovation of the Year

2026 Innovation of the Year NEW: 2026 Innovator of the Year

2026 Innovator of the Year NEW: 2026 Operator-Vendor Partnership of the Year

As one of the industry's most respected benchmarks for excellence, the awards honor the groundbreaking innovations, network and infrastructure advancements, products and services introduced or significantly advanced within the past 12 months.

Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts who recognize the solutions delivering meaningful impact through innovation, performance, customer value and real-world results.

For the first time, the 2026 award winners will be recognized live at Broadband Nation Expo, November 18–20 in New Orleans, putting winning innovations in front of the industry's leading operators, service providers, technology partners, investors and decision-makers. Register to attend Broadband Nation Expo here.

The program is open for submissions through October 2. For more information about the Fierce Network Innovation Awards and how to submit, visit https://awards.fierce-network.com/.

For partnership opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

About Fierce Network

The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world’s operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today’s decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day’s news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry’s services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit https://www.fierce-network.com.

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo is the premier industry event uniting the entire broadband ecosystem – from service providers and policymakers to technology innovators and community leaders. The event serves as a catalyst for collaboration, driving solutions to bridge the digital divide and ensure universal high-speed internet access. Produced in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo will take place November 18-20 in New Orleans, LA.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.​



Media Contact

Katie Williams

Marketing Director

Fierce Network Innovation Awards

kwilliams@questex.com