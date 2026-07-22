ARRAY Announces 60-Degree Solar Tracker Alternative to Enhance Extreme Weather Resilience, Project Economics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced a new 60-degree variant of its trusted ARRAY DuraTrack® platform. Designed to effectively mitigate hail risk while reducing capital expenditures, the new solar tracker builds on the exceptional hail alert response and patented passive wind stow reliability of the DuraTrack platform and further strengthens the breadth of ARRAY's portfolio of tracker solutions.

As developers and insurers seek practical ways to balance project economics with extreme weather resilience, demand is growing for tracking solutions that effectively mitigate hail risk without significantly increasing capital costs. ARRAY is addressing this need with the 60-degree DuraTrack variant, developed with input and feedback from customers and insurance stakeholders.

Combining a 60-degree stow angle with ARRAY SmarTrack® software suite, including Hail Alert Response technology, this system delivers an effective balance of cost, risk mitigation, and performance for projects in moderate hail risk regions. The 60-degree variant also carries forward the wired AC motor and wired communications architecture which dramatically differentiates the reliability of the DuraTrack product line and provides maximum dependability when hail approaches compared to systems relying on batteries and wireless communications. The new 60-degree variant also includes ARRAY Wind XP™ patented passive wind stow technology which minimizes unnecessary stow and sensor failure risk through ARRAY’s trusted mechanical stow solution.

This announcement comes as insurance leaders from 25+ companies convene for ARRAY’s third annual Insurance Forum in Boston, Massachusetts, which delves into ARRAY’s capabilities for mitigating the effects of severe weather and the tracker industry's essential role in reducing risk in the solar market.

“ARRAY is proud to offer trusted technology that mitigates the realities of severe weather demands while maximizing energy generating potential," said Nick Strevel, Chief Product Officer at ARRAY. “Adding a 60-degree tracker expands our existing portfolio to give our customers more options for resilient and reliable solutions in hail-prone regions, including Texas and the Great Plains.

Key Features and Availability

Leading Hail Resiliency: Designed to mitigate hail risk effectively, including through its compatibility with ARRAY’s Hail Alert Response software with 99%+ reliable stow execution rate.

Designed to mitigate hail risk effectively, including through its compatibility with ARRAY’s Hail Alert Response software with 99%+ reliable stow execution rate. Lower Capital Expenditure: Reduces tracker and foundation costs compared to higher-angle trackers.

Reduces tracker and foundation costs compared to higher-angle trackers. Increased Reliability: Delivers more dependable stow behavior in adverse conditions through an AC grid-powered motor and wired communications compared to systems relying on battery power and wireless communications, which can be disrupted by extreme weather.

Delivers more dependable stow behavior in adverse conditions through an AC grid-powered motor and wired communications compared to systems relying on battery power and wireless communications, which can be disrupted by extreme weather. Fewer Energy Losses: Reduces production losses by protecting only the rows that need it via ARRAY’s patented and DNV-validated WindXP passive stow technology, shown to offer an energy yield benefit of up to 4%

Reduces production losses by protecting only the rows that need it via ARRAY’s patented and DNV-validated WindXP passive stow technology, shown to offer an energy yield benefit of Availability: Available to quote in 2026, with deliveries expected in mid-2027.





About ARRAY Technologies

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar photovoltaic sites. With solutions engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology – relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit www.arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would, “should,” “anticipate,” “designed,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected performance and market adoption of the Company's recently launched products including the anticipated hail-mitigation effectiveness, cost and capital expenditure benefits, reliability advantages, and quoting and delivery timelines of the 60-degree DuraTrack variant; and the anticipated adoption of hail-mitigation technologies by insurers and other industry stakeholders. These statements are only predictions, and as such are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, without limitation: changes in demand for utility-scale solar projects domestically and internationally; delays in product availability or shipment including any delays affecting the anticipated quoting availability or delivery timeline for the 60-degree DuraTrack variant; actual field performance of the Company's products, including, without limitation the ability of the 60-degree DuraTrack to mitigate hail risk and to deliver stow behaviors that may differ from modeled or anticipated results, including with respect to hail resiliency, cost reduction, or reliability compared to DC battery-powered stow systems; macroeconomic conditions, trade policy changes, or supply chain disruptions affecting operations; changes in government policy or incentives supporting solar energy deployment; changes in insurer underwriting practices or the availability of financing tied to hail-mitigation performance; and reliance on third-party partners to perform their respective roles on schedule and to specification. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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