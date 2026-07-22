Samsung’s next-generation Z Fold meets simplicity & value on Verizon

What you need to know:

Preorder the Galaxy Z8 series at Verizon: Switch to Verizon’s Simplicity Plan and get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 with no trade-in required.

Switch to Verizon’s Simplicity Plan and get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 with no trade-in required. Get the ultimate Samsung bundle: Buy a new Samsung phone or bring your own and get a Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE on us.

Buy a new Samsung phone or bring your own and get a Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE on us. No more activation or upgrade fees: All postpaid customers who preorder can waive activation and upgrade fees when you enroll in Verizon Loyalty in the MyVerizon app.

All postpaid customers who preorder can waive activation and upgrade fees when you enroll in Verizon Loyalty in the MyVerizon app. Six months of streaming on us: For a limited time, get the Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ (With Ads) Perk for six months on us with a qualifying Galaxy Z Fold8 or Z Fold8 Ultra purchase.





NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, customers can preorder Samsung’s highly anticipated foldable lineup on Verizon's Simplicity Plan and My Biz Plan .

At Verizon, we’ve removed plan complexity to put control back in our customers’ hands. By pairing Samsung's innovative folding technology with Simplicity, customers get fast speeds on our 5G network with zero network tiers and full device freedom.

This new generation of Galaxy foldables is built to handle busy routines, whether working on the go, streaming entertainment or multitasking. The lineup features the new Galaxy Z Fold8, designed for high-performance productivity and seamless multitasking on a spacious, immersive screen. Check the lineup out below:

Galaxy Z Fold8 will be available in Lavender, Graphite and Cream starting at $1,899.99.

will be available in Lavender, Graphite and Cream starting at $1,899.99. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will be available in Violet Shadow, Graphite and Cream starting at $2,099.99.

will be available in Violet Shadow, Graphite and Cream starting at $2,099.99. Galaxy Watch9 will be available in Graphite, Cream and Silver starting at $429.99.

will be available in Graphite, Cream and Silver starting at $429.99. Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will be available in Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver starting at $699.99.





Why choose Verizon for Samsung's newest lineup

Samsung's devices are built to elevate the mobile experience, while Verizon’s plans deliver maximum value without the usual carrier friction:

Switch to a Simplicity Plan & Get the Galaxy Z Fold8: Get the new Galaxy Z Fold8 (256GB) for just $60 a month for 48 months (phone $30/mo with 1 line on $30/mo Simplicity), no trade-in required. Plus taxes and fees. Additional terms apply. How it works: Purchase the phone ($1,899.99 retail value) on an interest-free, 48-month payment plan. Verizon applies $460 in promotional credits over those 48 months to lower your monthly device payment to $30/mo. How to get the $30/month Simplicity rate: New customers open a new smartphone line on the Simplicity Plan, sign up for Auto Pay and paper-free billing (saving $10 a month) and switch your number from another carrier (saving $15 a month).

Get the new Galaxy Z Fold8 (256GB) for just $60 a month for 48 months (phone $30/mo with 1 line on $30/mo Simplicity), no trade-in required. Plus taxes and fees. Additional terms apply. Save up to $420 on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Get a lower monthly rate when you add a new line or upgrade on the Simplicity Plan. How it works: Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (256GB, $2,099.99 retail value) on an interest-free, 48-month payment plan. Verizon applies $420 in promotional credits over 48 months to lower your monthly device payment to $35/mo. How to qualify: New customers open a new smartphone line on the Simplicity Plan. You must sign up for Auto Pay and paper-free billing (saving $10 a month) and switch your number from your previous carrier within 45 days (saving $15 a month).

Get a lower monthly rate when you add a new line or upgrade on the Simplicity Plan. Upgrade and save up to $1,100: Trade in your eligible phone to receive up to $1,100 off the new Galaxy Z Fold8 or Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. How it works: Purchase your new device on a 36-month, interest-free payment plan and upgrade an existing line to an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. How you save: Verizon covers up to $1,100 of the cost through monthly trade-in/promotional credits applied over 36 months. Trade-in details: To qualify, the eligible trade-in phone must be active on your Verizon account for at least 60 days before your new purchase.

Trade in your eligible phone to receive up to $1,100 off the new Galaxy Z Fold8 or Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Get the Ultimate Bundle: Buy a new Samsung phone on a payment plan or bring your own Samsung phone with a new line, and get a new Galaxy Watch9 and a Galaxy Tab S10 FE on us. How it works: After an eligible phone or bring-your-own-phone new line activation, purchase the watch and tablet on a 36-month, interest-free payment plan and add a monthly service line for each device, starting at $15 a month with Auto Pay. How you save: Verizon covers the hardware costs by providing monthly promotional credits (up to $650 per device) over 36 months. Bringing your own phone: Ensure your new smartphone line remains active on your account for at least six months.

Buy a new Samsung phone on a payment plan or bring your own Samsung phone with a new line, and get a new Galaxy Watch9 and a Galaxy Tab S10 FE on us. Accessorize and save with BYOD watch deals: Bring your own Android phone with a new Verizon line to get a Galaxy Watch9 on us, or get the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra2 for as low as $8 a month. Galaxy Watch9 on us: Verizon applies $430 in promotional credits over 36 months (40mm only; $429.99 retail value). Galaxy Watch Ultra2 discount: The same $430 promotional credit applies to the premium Watch Ultra2 ($699.99 retail value) over 36 months, reducing your payment to just under $8 a month. Save on accessories: Save up to 30% on the latest Galaxy Z series accessories when you bundle them together at Verizon.

Bring your own Android phone with a new Verizon line to get a Galaxy Watch9 on us, or get the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra2 for as low as $8 a month. Up to $900 off the Samsung Galaxy Z8 Series (Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8) for new and existing Verizon Business customers adding a new line or upgrading their device with a qualifying trade-in. Device payment plan and My Biz Plan with $15+ monthly add-on spending required. Trade-in credits applied over 36 months.





Exclusive weekly rewards and customer experiences

Verizon is making it more affordable and more rewarding to keep the entire household connected. By enrolling in the new Verizon loyalty program using the My Verizon app, customers will receive cash back in Verizon Dollars every single month to use on devices, accessories and more, plus daily surprises, and the end of device upgrade and activation fees.

And with Verizon Shine , Verizon customers have a reason to look forward to Monday, all year round. All Verizon customers on any plan can enter weekly for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more.

Stream your favorite content, on us

Bring the ultimate entertainment package to your new, expansive foldable screen. For a limited time, customers who purchase a qualifying Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra can get the Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ (With Ads) Perk for six months on us (then $10/mo) with Simplicity Plan or myPlan.

Get your new Galaxy smartphone and watch today

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch9 and Watch Ultra2 begin on July 22 at Verizon stores, verizon.com and the My Verizon app , with full retail availability on August 7.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Disclaimers

Simplicity Offer - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8: $1899.99 (256 GB only) w/48-month device payment purchase for new customers w/ new smartphone line on Simplicity Plan rea'd. Less $460 promo credit applied over 48 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility rea's are no longer met; 0% APR. Simplicity Plan: $10/mo Auto Pay (ACH or Verizon Visa Card) & paper-free billing discount requires enrollment w/in 30 days. $15/mo Switch discount requires smartphone line port-in or an uploaded mobile bill from an eligible carrier dated w/in the past 45 days. Unlimited data is restricted to on-device smartphone usage. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. Galaxy Al basic features provided by Samsung are free. Any Samsung enhanced Al features and all third-party Al features are subject to different terms and may be subject to fees.

Simplicity Offer - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: $2,099.99 (256 GB only) w/ 48 month device payment purchase for new customers w/ new smartphone line on Simplicity Plan req’d. Less $420 promo credit applied over 48 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Simplicity Plan: $10/mo Auto Pay (ACH or Verizon Visa Card) & paper-free billing discount requires enrollment w/in 30 days. $15/mo Switch discount requires smartphone line port-in or an uploaded mobile bill from an eligible carrier dated w/in the past 45 days. Unlimited data is restricted to on-device smartphone usage. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ (With Ads): Limited-time offer. Requires purchase of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and line subscribed to myPlan or Simplicity Plan; perk must be added to eligible plan w/in 60 days of smartphone purchase. $10/mo perk credit ends after 6 mos. After 6 mos., perk bills at $10/mo unless perk is canceled or unregistered. Must be 18 yrs or older. Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Add’l terms apply. EXISTING DISNEY+, HULU, OR ESPN+ Subscribers: Offer will not automatically replace existing subscription(s). Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.

Samsung Ultimate Bundle: Phone: Up to $2,299.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line with Samsung smartphone on postpaid service plan req’d. BYOD: New and existing customers activating a new smartphone line with your own Android smartphone on postpaid service plan req’d. Line must remain active on the account for 6 months. Watch/Tablet: Up to $649.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan (min. $15/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $650 promo credit applied per device over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Promo credit(s) may not exceed featured device retail price and end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met.

$1,100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8: Up to $2,099.99 w/36 month device payment purchase w/ upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan req'd. Less up to $1, 100 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, trade-in phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to new device purchase. Trade-in terms apply.

$1,100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: Up to $2,299.99 w/36 month device payment purchase w/ upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan req'd. Less up to $1,100 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, trade-in phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to new device purchase. Trade-in terms apply.

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 - BYOD: New and existing customers activating a new smartphone line with your own Android smartphone on postpaid service plan req'd. Line must remain active on the account for 6 months. Watch: $429.99 (40 mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited for Android Watches plan (min. $15/mo (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less $430 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 - BYOD: New and existing customers activating a new smartphone line with your own Android smartphone on postpaid service plan req'd. Line must remain active on the account for 6 months. Watch: $699.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $430 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR.