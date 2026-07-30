Verizon Kicks Off NFL Season with NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube, on Us

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is turning up the volume on the 2026 NFL season by offering NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube, on us, with select wireless and home internet plans. Whether you want to share from the stadium or watch your favorite teams’ out-of-market Sunday games at home, Verizon has you covered.

Customers can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube, on us - that’s up to $480 in savings* – starting today through September 2. Here’s how:

Purchase an eligible 5G phone and activate a new smartphone line on an Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plan

Upgrade an existing line to an Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plan after the purchase of an eligible 5G phone

Switch your home internet connection to our 100% fiber-optic Fios Home Internet plans or select premium Verizon Home Internet options (including 5G Home Ultimate or Verizon Home Internet Lite Extra)

Switch your home connection to a premium Frontier Fiber internet tier (1G, 2G, 5G, or 7G).

Existing Verizon Home Internet and new and existing Simplicity customers looking to save can get a standalone NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube subscription for just $234, or the NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone streaming bundle for $276.

Score Unmatched Access through Verizon Shine, part of Verizon’s new Loyalty Program

In addition to massive savings, Verizon is offering customers once-in-a-lifetime opportunities through Verizon Shine , where every week, Verizon customers can enter to win a special epic experience. The week of August 3rd, customers can enter to win an all-expenses-paid 5-day trip to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the New Orleans Saints in the first-ever NFL game in Paris.

Check out the My Verizon app for more free daily drops, unforgettable experiences and surprise giveaways for football fans all year-round.

Verizon Shine is just one part of Verizon's new Loyalty Program, designed to delight and reward customers every day, including waived activation and upgrade fees and Verizon Dollars, where customers can earn 3% back every single month, just for being a customer.

Don't wait for kickoff, get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube at verizon.com/nfl-sunday-ticket-on-youtube-streaming/ or drop by your local retail store to pick your perfect regular season plan. Opt-in to Verizon Shine via the My Verizon App for daily drops and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release .

* NFL Sunday Ticket: NFL Sunday Ticket includes out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular season games; excludes digital-only games. Commercial use excluded. Additional terms and embargos apply. No refunds

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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Media Contact:

Herbert Nyarko

herbert.aidoo-nyarko@verizon.com



