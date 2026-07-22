Gordon Brothers Expands LK Bennett with First North American Licensee

Boston, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, announced LK Bennett’s first North American licensee, Titan Industries, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s revitalization of the British heritage fashion brand. Titan Industries will design and distribute LK Bennett women’s footwear across the United States and Canada.

The collaboration will expand LK Bennett’s presence across North America through department stores, national footwear chains, independent retailers and e-commerce platforms. With the key advantage of uninterrupted product continuity, this partnership enables a seamless path to market and continued momentum as Gordon Brothers plans for the brand’s future growth.

Founded in the 1990s by Linda Bennett, LK Bennett is known as the home of London luxury, blending timeless British style with wearable elegance and meticulous craftsmanship. Gordon Brothers acquired the brand in early 2026 and has since focused on transitioning LK Bennett to an asset-light growth model. The firm is actively evaluating opportunities across additional categories and channels to further expand the brand’s presence and reach new consumers.

“LK Bennett is one of Britain’s most recognizable brands, and we are excited to partner with Titan Industries as our first North American licensee,” said Carolyn D’Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Brand Operations at Gordon Brothers. “This agreement is an important step for our broader vision for LK Bennett, developing it into a lifestyle brand and expanding through strategic partnerships.”

The new LK Bennett footwear collection will debut at FFANY Market Week at the Bryant Park Hotel in New York City from August 4-6, 2026, with Spring 2027 product shipments beginning in February 2027.



About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.





About Titan Industries

Titan Industries LLC. founded in 1998 by Joe Ouaknine and Sal Palermo has become a powerhouse in women's fashion footwear. Presently with an emphasis on high-fashion footwear made from an array of fun yet sophisticated materials, Titan Industries Inc. has created artistic and unique footwear branding their licensors with quality and style. Titan currently holds the footwear license for Badgley Mischka, Jewel Badgley Mischka, American Designer Badgley Mischka, Clerae and L’Agence.