Automox Remediates Vulnerability Findings with New Integration

AUSTIN, TX, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, July 22, 2026 — Automox , the cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform, today announced limited availability of a new, first-of-its-kind beta integration that leverages leading vulnerability management tools. The first in a suite of ingestion connectors, the beta integration expands how IT and security teams connect vulnerability findings to endpoint remediation.

The invitation-only beta makes it faster and easier for joint customers to act on vulnerability findings mapped to installable Automox packages. Fast review of exposed endpoints with CVEs enables immediate confirmation-based patch action without exporting findings or manually cross-referencing endpoint inventory.

"Vulnerability discovery and weaponization are accelerating faster than most teams can act," said Jason Kikta, CTO at Automox. "This is a step toward closing that gap, so finding a vulnerability and fixing it doesn't have to live in two different tools."

What the beta includes

Patchable findings grouped by solution. Automox maps vulnerability findings to patches, using knowledge base matching for Windows and CVE matching and 650+ third-party applications.

Visibility into match and coverage gaps. Automox surfaces Unmatched findings and Unmanaged Devices, so teams can see what’s actionable, what needs further review, and where coverage gaps exist.

Confirmation-based remediation. Review findings, select what to patch, and confirm patch and restart actions before anything runs on an endpoint.

Automox is inviting a limited number of customers already engaged in an Automox trial or evaluation to participate in the beta and help shape the integration ahead of broader availability. Interested teams can request a demo to see if the beta fits their environment.



For more information, visit https://www.automox.com/patch-what-you-find.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management platform trusted by 3,000+ organizations to automate OS and third-party patching, device configuration, and policy enforcement across Windows, macOS, and Linux. Automox customers automate up to 96% more patches and achieve 362% ROI over three years (IDC, 2025).

Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

2026 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

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