Hemrick O'Malley PLLC Selects iManage to Consolidate Document and Email Management Across its Legal Team

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that Hemrick O'Malley PLLC, a boutique immigration law firm, has selected the iManage Work platform to consolidate document and email management across its 14-person legal team. The firm previously managed case files across Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint alongside a separate case management system. iManage Work will unify those environments, enabling legal professionals to access documents and correspondence for each matter in a single, governed location.

Hemrick O'Malley PLLC selected iManage Work for its ability to automate the process of routing emails to the correct case files - eliminating manual effort that had required staff to move correspondence individually across systems. Prior familiarity with the iManage platform within the firm further supported confidence in the selection.

Reducing Manual Work Without Sacrificing Structure

"Our primary goal was to eliminate the time our team spends manually moving emails into the right case files. With iManage, we can route correspondence to the correct matter with far less effort and have everything in one place rather than split across systems," said Nicole Abruzzo Hemrick, Founder and Managing Partner at Hemrick O'Malley PLLC. "Everyone we worked with at iManage was knowledgeable, professional, and took our needs seriously. When you're handling sensitive client matters, that level of care and competence matters."

The deployment reflects a broader pattern among small and mid-size law firms that manage significant matter volume with lean teams and limited IT resources. For these firms, fragmented document and email environments create compounding inefficiency - time spent on manual filing, duplicated content across systems, and gaps in matter continuity when colleagues are unavailable. iManage Work gives lean firms and legal departments the same structured, governed foundation that large firms depend on, scaled to fit their teams.

"When a lean team loses access to critical matter context - because correspondence is scattered or filing is inconsistent - the whole practice feels it,” said Rizwan Khan, Vice President, North America at iManage. “Hemrick O'Malley recognized that a centralized, governed environment isn't a nice-to-have; it's what keeps firms running smoothly. We are pleased to support them as they build that foundation."

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com