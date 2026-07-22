InboxAlly a Finalist in The 2026 SaaS Awards

New York, NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InboxAlly has been named a finalist at The 2026 SaaS Awards in the Most Innovative SaaS Solution and Best SaaS Solution for Sales / Marketing / CRM categories.

InboxAlly has been named a Finalist for the 2026 SaaS Awards

Celebrating a decade of recognizing software excellence since its launch in 2016, The SaaS Awards is operated by the global cloud computing awards body, The Cloud Awards. The SaaS Awards recognizes cutting edge innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a broad range of use cases and sectors. InboxAlly is among the selected organizations representing all corners of the globe selected as a finalist.

James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, said: “This year's SaaS Awards nominees are proving that the future of software lies in absolute reliability and performance.”

"Our judges look for products that don't just innovate but actively solve complex business hurdles. InboxAlly has demonstrated the exact mix required to lead the market. Reaching this stage is a prestigious benchmark of quality. We congratulate the team on their finalist placement and look forward to celebrating their continued success."

Darren Blumenfeld said: "We're honored to be recognized as a finalist in two categories at the 2026 SaaS Awards. As email continues to be one of the most important business communication channels, we're committed to giving organizations the tools they need to improve deliverability, protect their sender reputation, and achieve better results."

The program's judges will now determine the winners in each category. The SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday August 11, 2026.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027, to continue recognizing excellence in software-as-a-service solutions.

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-finalists

The A.I. Awards is accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning services. Its entry deadline is Friday July 24, 2026.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About InboxAlly

InboxAlly is the market's leading deliverability solution, trusted by agencies, enterprises, and high-volume senders worldwide to supercharge results with their existing ESP—maximizing inbox placement, boosting engagement, and protecting sender reputation. With proven methods to enhance deliverability, seamless integrations, real-time analytics, InboxAlly delivers measurable results that drive more revenue.

Press Inquiries

For InboxAlly

Vivian Bastos

vivian [at] inboxally.com

(347) 997-1661

https://www.inboxally.com

1178 Broadway

3rd Floor #1166

New York, NY 10001



For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com/

matthew [at] cloud-awards.com

(212) 574-8117