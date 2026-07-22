EXEED VPD Conquers the Heat: Smart Parking Tech Begins Middle East Trials

WUHU, China, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 23, eight test vehicles equipped with EXEED VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology were already on their way to Saudi Arabia. They are scheduled to undergo localized validation in August in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE under high-temperature and complex road conditions. The technology aims to transform parking from a chore that requires personal effort into a service fully managed by the vehicle. Subsequently, the VPD feature will make its global debut on the ET 2026 model, allowing users to park with ease whether in Dubai’s bustling commercial districts or along Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.





At midday in summer, a parking garage is the last place anyone wants to be. Hotel lobbies stay cool and comfortable, but step into the garage and it's a different world—the pavement blistering under trapped heat. In Saudi Arabia, where EXEED's test vehicles are heading, July and August temperatures frequently soar to 40°C–50°C or higher, with ground temperatures approaching a scorching 70°C. EXEED's VPD system features a "One-Touch Recall" function that makes "the vehicle comes to you" a daily reality. Simply summon your vehicle from the app while you wait in the air-conditioned lobby. The vehicle navigates out of its parking spot—even from deep within a multi-level structure—and pulls up right where you are. When you open the door, you are greeted by a cabin already pre-cooled to your preferred temperature. VPD technology elevates this brief "micro-journey"—from indoors to inside the vehicle—into a seamless, protected experience, free from sudden weather changes or uncomfortable conditions.

EXEED VPD technology answered a deeper question: When a vehicle can move on its own, just how much of the user's time and mental energy can be freed up. From the fatigue of trekking to a distant parking spot, to the anxiety of curbside stops, and the frustration of searching for a vehicle in the summer heat—behind each pain point lies real wear and tear on the user experience. With EXEED VPD, the vehicle evolves from a tool that requires constant attention into a proactive travel partner that lightens the load—ensuring that a truly premium experience stays effortless, from start to finish.

EXEED INTERNATIONAL

https://www.exeedinternational.com/

For more information, please visit

https://www.exeedinternational.com/

Contact: Jade Jiang

Email: jiangtianqi3@mychery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cf9259c-378d-41d6-b1a5-fe0870f1a38f