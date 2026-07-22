Doctor Shares Guide on How to Choose a Gut Health Supplement That Actually Works 

London, United Kingdom , July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With gut health now one of the most asked about areas of everyday wellbeing, Ancient + Brave has published expert guidance from Dr Jenna Macciochi, Director of Science & Innovation, on how to choose a high quality gut supplement and why the brand built its True Biome formula around prebiotics, a postbiotic and the amino acid L-glutamine rather than live probiotic bacteria.

Key Facts

What: Educational guidance on selecting a gut health supplement, plus an explainer on prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics, from Ancient + Brave's Director of Science & Innovation.

Educational guidance on selecting a gut health supplement, plus an explainer on prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics, from Ancient + Brave's Director of Science & Innovation. Spokesperson: Dr Jenna Macciochi: immunologist, author and educator (BSc, PhD, Fellow of the Higher Education Academy).

Dr Jenna Macciochi: immunologist, author and educator (BSc, PhD, Fellow of the Higher Education Academy). Lead product: True Biome. Patent pending, it delivers triple-action gut care — 5g of PHGG prebiotic fibre, 0.95g L-glutamine and the heat-treated postbiotic Lactobacillus plantarum L-137 in every 6g serving.

True Biome. Patent pending, it delivers triple-action gut care — 5g of PHGG prebiotic fibre, 0.95g L-glutamine and the heat-treated postbiotic Lactobacillus plantarum L-137 in every 6g serving. Why no live probiotic: True Biome uses a shelf-stable postbiotic plus prebiotic fibre to nourish the microbes you already have - no refrigeration, no strain-matching guesswork.

True Biome uses a shelf-stable postbiotic plus prebiotic fibre to nourish the microbes you already have - no refrigeration, no strain-matching guesswork. Subscription: Available on True Biome, 20% off the first three orders, 10% thereafter, with free UK shipping and a refillable glass jar with recyclable refills.



Available on True Biome, 20% off the first three orders, 10% thereafter, with free UK shipping and a refillable glass jar with recyclable refills. Credentials: Certified B Corporation; donates 1% to the planet on every purchase.

Certified B Corporation; donates 1% to the planet on every purchase. As of: July 2026.

What actually makes a gut supplement "high quality"

The gut category is filled with powders and capsules that all promise balance. According to Dr Jenna Macciochi, four things separate a quality gut formula from the rest:

1. Ingredients with real evidence behind them. Look for named, dosed ingredients with a research base, not proprietary blends that hide quantities. True Biome's prebiotic fibre, PHGG, is supported by more than 100 clinical studies and is declared at a full 5g per serving.

2. A form your gut can tolerate. A supplement only helps if you can take it consistently. The whole Ancient + Brave formula is low-FODMAP certified and well tolerated even by sensitive digestions, which matters for anyone managing bloating or IBS-type symptoms.

3. Proof of what's in the tub. Quality means transparent sourcing, full ingredient declaration and a defined testing process. Ancient + Brave produces True Biome to its Brave Standard quality, testing and proof process, and is a Certified B Corporation.

4. A formula that fits a daily routine. Neutral taste ingredients and a clear dose make consistency realistic and consistency is what gut support depends on.

"People look for the supplement with the longest ingredient list. The better question is which ingredients are actually dosed, evidenced and tolerable enough to take every day," said Dr Jenna Macciochi, Director of Science & Innovation at Ancient + Brave.

Prebiotic, probiotic, postbiotic: what's the difference?

The terms get used interchangeably, but they do different jobs. Probiotics are live bacteria added to the gut. Prebiotics are fibres that feed the beneficial microbes you already have. Postbiotics are the beneficial compounds those microbes produce and, increasingly, ingredients that deliver those benefits directly.

True Biome deliberately leaves out live probiotics. Instead it pairs a prebiotic fibre (PHGG) with a heat treated postbiotic strain (Lactobacillus plantarum L-137, originally derived from the traditional Japanese fermented food narezushi) and L-glutamine, an amino acid that fuels the cells of the gut lining.

"Live probiotics need the right strain, the right dose and refrigeration to survive and they can disrupt a delicate balance if poorly matched," said Macciochi. "A prebiotic-and-postbiotic approach nourishes the ecosystem you already have, and it's shelf stable and gentle."

Bloating, digestion and the gut lining

The most common reasons people reach for a gut supplement are bloating and irregular digestion. Prebiotic fibre such as PHGG feeds beneficial bacteria and encourages the production of short chain fatty acids, which help maintain a stable gut environment; prebiotic fibre may also help improve stool form and reduce bloating over time.

Nutrient absorption happens across the gut lining, so supporting that barrier matters. L-glutamine is a key fuel source for intestinal cells and becomes especially important during physical stress or when the body is run down, which is why True Biome includes it alongside the prebiotic and postbiotic.

Gut health beyond digestion: immunity and whole-body wellbeing

The gut is closely linked to immune function, skin, mood and energy. The postbiotic in True Biome, HK L-137, has been studied for its role in supporting immune function, skin hydration and microbial balance. For those wanting broader daily support, The Gut Health Kit pairs True Biome with True Collagen, which supplies building blocks for the gut lining and connective tissue and True Omegas+, providing essential fatty acids for the gut lining and balanced immune function. As a bundle it brings gut, structural and immune support into one daily ritual for £80, a £20 saving on buying the three separately.

Individual responses vary; the brand advises starting with a half serving (3g) for the first few days, and consulting a healthcare professional if pregnant, breastfeeding or taking medication.

About Dr Jenna Macciochi

Dr Jenna Macciochi is Director of Science & Innovation at Ancient + Brave. An immunologist, author and educator (BSc, PhD, Fellow of the Higher Education Academy), she translates scientific research into evidence-led wellbeing products.

About Ancient + Brave

Ancient + Brave is a mission-driven brand with a pledge to put people and the planet at the heart of our business. Expertly blending organic botanicals, innovative nutraceuticals and modern nootropics prioritising efficacy, purity and working with ethical suppliers, Ancient + Brave’s award-winning blends and supplements are sustainably sourced, easy to use and offer targeted nutrition. The brand’s award-winning innovative formulas deliver optimal daily nutrition designed to help you think, feel and look your best. With a belief in the power of rituals, Ancient + Brave products are easy to take as part of your daily wellness ritual so you can effortlessly enjoy the benefits that come from consistency.

Ancient + Brave is also proud to be a certified B Corp and is passionate about supporting environmental charities and social causes as a member of 1% for the Planet.

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