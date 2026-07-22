FDH Aero and Testcor Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Aerospace Testing and Supply Chain Services

COMMERCE, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, and Testcor Co., Ltd., a South Korean engineering company specializing in precision materials testing, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to support aerospace OEM and aftermarket customers.

“This agreement with Testcor reflects FDH Aero’s continued investment in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Cody Ho, Managing Director, APAC for FDH Aero. “Providing testing services closer to our customers can shorten turnaround times and give them more responsive support for critical program requirements.”

The MOU was signed July 21 with support from Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI). Under the agreement, FDH Aero and Testcor will explore opportunities to connect Testcor’s testing capabilities with FDH Aero’s distribution network and operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Working with FDH Aero will allow Testcor to extend the reach of our precision testing and evaluation services,” said Junghyun Cho, CEO of Testcor Co., Ltd. “We look forward to helping aerospace customers meet demanding safety, quality and traceability requirements.”





Testcor operates a precision materials testing laboratory with ISO 9001 and AS9100 certifications and Boeing and KAI Qualified Products List approvals. The company also supports testing requirements for major aerospace manufacturers and programs, including Airbus and Israel Aerospace Industries.

“A resilient aerospace supply chain depends on strong partnerships and consistent execution,” said H.W. Ryou, Senior Manager and Chief of the Parts Engineering Team at KAI. “We are pleased to support this collaboration and the additional testing capacity it can provide for aerospace programs in the region.”

Representatives from the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) also attended the signing and expressed support for the collaboration. “This Memorandum of Understanding is an important development for South Korea’s aerospace sector,” said Taeseog Oh, Administrator at KASA. “Collaboration between Testcor and FDH Aero can strengthen South Korea’s technical capabilities and create new opportunities for the country’s aerospace industry in international markets.”

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.



For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a76f0fa-3214-4cc6-a82b-4b2ae59f0d01