Independent Research Firm Names KIBO Commerce a Leader in Commerce Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIBO Commerce, a market leader in composable commerce solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions, Q3 2026. The report evaluates ten vendors across 33 criteria. KIBO achieved the highest possible score of 5 in 15 criteria, spanning both the Current Offering and Strategy categories, and received a score of 3.68 out of 5 in Current Offering and 3.80 out of 5 in Strategy.

KIBO is the only Leader in the Commerce Solutions Wave to also be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems, Q1 2025.

The Forrester report noted that “KIBO is a best fit for B2B and B2C digital businesses that value unified operations features alongside commerce functions on a single platform.” Additionally, “KIBO establishes a superior vision in the market with its focus on operational functionality within commerce.”

KIBO received the highest possible scores (5 out of 5) in the following criteria:

Practitioner UX

Product Data

Product Discovery Chatbots

Subscriptions

Content & Assets

B2C Promotions

B2B Pricing

Cart & Checkout

Store Fulfillment

Post-Purchase Customer Support

Reporting & Analytics

Vision

Adoption

Pricing Flexibility & Transparency

Supporting Services & Offerings





“We are honored to see our platform recognized as a Leader by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions, Q3 2026,” said Ram Venkataraman, CEO at KIBO. “For us, this recognition validates our business strategy and product direction of investing in AI-native, commerce solutions that provide the breadth and depth of capabilities practitioners need to be successful. We believe this recognition reflects KIBO’s commitment to helping our clients simplify complexity, move faster, and deliver exceptional commerce experiences.”

According to the Forrester report, “Customers tout KIBO’s collaborative partnership and clear communication. They feel they have access to senior leaders when they need them, and they expect to continue working with the vendor.”

Access a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Solutions, Q3 2026.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About KIBO

KIBO Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware,, Farmacias Del Ahorro, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. To learn more, visit https://kibocommerce.com/.

Media Contact

David Libby

2pinz for KIBO

david@2pinz.com

415-518-6611