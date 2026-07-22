AxiomPrint Expands Restaurant Menu Printing Capabilities With New Lamination Technology and Premium Scodix Embellishments

Glendale, CALIFORNIA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxiomPrint, a Los Angeles-based commercial printing company serving businesses nationwide, has expanded its restaurant menu printing services with new high-capacity lamination equipment and advanced Scodix digital embellishment technology.

Wide Selection of Restaurant Menus

The investments support AxiomPrint’s growing selection of custom menu printing services, including dine-in menus, takeout menus, laminated menus, folded menus, menu booklets, disposable paper menus, cocktail and bar menus, event menus, plastic menus and specialty premium menus.

“A menu is no longer simply a list of available meals,” said Gary, founder of AxiomPrint. “It is one of the first physical experiences a guest has with a restaurant. The material, texture, color, format and finishing should all feel consistent with the restaurant’s food, service and atmosphere.”

New Lamination Equipment Supports Menu Production at Scale

Restaurant menus are handled repeatedly, exposed to spills and cleaned frequently. To help restaurants extend the useful life of their menus, AxiomPrint has invested in additional production-grade lamination equipment designed to deliver consistent finishing across both short and high-volume menu orders.

The expanded lamination capacity allows AxiomPrint to produce durable custom menus at scale while maintaining consistent appearance, adhesion and finishing quality throughout an order.

Restaurants can select from matte and gloss lamination depending on the desired presentation.

Matte lamination provides a smooth, refined appearance with reduced glare, making menu text easier to read under bright dining-room lighting. Gloss lamination creates a shinier surface that strengthens color contrast and gives food photography a more vivid appearance. Both options help protect printed menus against moisture, fingerprints, scratches and frequent handling.

The added production capacity is especially valuable for restaurant groups, franchises, hotels, resorts, bars and hospitality companies that need consistent menus across multiple locations.

Scodix Technology Creates Premium Restaurant Menus

For restaurants looking for a more distinctive presentation, AxiomPrint’s Scodix digital enhancement technology offers premium finishing options that go beyond conventional menu printing.

Restaurants can use raised spot UV to add texture and dimension to logos, patterns, food photography, borders and selected design elements. Digital foil and raised foil can be applied to restaurant names, headings and decorative details to produce an elevated, tactile appearance.

Available effects can include gold, silver, rose gold, copper and holographic finishes, depending on the artwork and menu construction.

These enhancements allow restaurants to create menus that reflect their individual identity. A fine-dining establishment may choose understated raised details and elegant metallic foil, while a modern cocktail bar may use bold textures or holographic accents. A family restaurant, café or takeout business may prioritize durability, readability and easy replacement.

Rather than forcing every restaurant into the same standard format, AxiomPrint works with each business to select the menu size, material, folding style, binding method, lamination and embellishment options that best complement its environment.

One Menu Printing Destination for Different Restaurant Concepts

AxiomPrint’s expanded restaurant menu printing program supports a broad range of menu formats, including:

Single-sheet dine-in restaurant menus

Folded and tri-fold menus

Multipage menu booklets

Laminated restaurant menus

Takeout and to-go menus

Disposable paper menus

Cocktail, wine and bar menus

Coffee shop and café menus

Hotel and room-service menus

Catering and banquet menus

Wedding and special-event dinner menus

Plastic and water-resistant menus

Die-cut and custom-shaped menus

Premium menus with raised spot UV or foil

Short-run seasonal and promotional menus

Multi-location and franchise menu programs

Custom sizes, paper stocks, folding configurations and finishing combinations are available for restaurants whose projects do not fit a standard menu template.

Supporting Independent Restaurants and Multi-Location Brands

AxiomPrint’s menu printing services are built to support both independent restaurants ordering a limited quantity and restaurant groups requiring recurring production for multiple locations.

The company’s online ordering, prepress support, custom estimating and nationwide delivery capabilities help businesses manage menu updates caused by seasonal dishes, pricing changes, new locations and brand redesigns.

Customers can also work with the AxiomPrint team on custom projects that require unusual materials, specialty finishing, menu prototypes or coordinated printing across several restaurant locations.

“Our goal is to meet restaurants where they are,” Gary added. “Some customers need an affordable takeout menu immediately. Others need a premium menu that becomes part of a luxury dining experience. We have built the equipment, product selection and production workflow to support both.”

About AxiomPrint

AxiomPrint is a commercial printing company based in Glendale, California, serving restaurants, hospitality companies, marketing agencies, corporate organizations and small businesses nationwide.

The company provides digital printing, large-format graphics, labels, packaging, booklets, marketing materials and specialty print embellishments. Through continued investments in advanced printing and finishing equipment, AxiomPrint helps customers produce customized print products with dependable quality, flexible quantities and fast turnaround options.

AxiomPrint’s approach remains simple: listen to the customer, understand the project and find a way to produce it.

About AxiomPrint, Inc.

AxiomPrint is a full-service commercial printing company based in Los Angeles, specializing in high-quality print, packaging, and large format solutions. With advanced technology, fast turnaround times, and a customer-first approach, we help businesses bring their ideas to life through reliable and scalable print production.

Press Inquiries

Gary Bayatyan

gary [at] axiomprint.com

https://axiomprint.com/

4544 San Fernando Rd.

Glendale, CA 91204