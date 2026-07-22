QTREX Announces Clarification to Registration Statement on Form F-1

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company") a company focused on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) for quantum computing infrastructure, made an clarification regarding its recent filing of a resale registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”), which was filed on July 21, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). QTREX wishes to clarify that the purpose of filing the Registration Statement was not for a new issuance of ordinary shares by the Company and not part of a new capital raise.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Company wishes to clarify that the filing of the Registration Statement was made solely pursuant to the Company’s pre-existing contractual obligations regarding outstanding warrants issued pursuant to a securities purchase agreement dated February 5, 2026.

Moreover, since then, the Company pivoted its business to Quantum Computing based on the innovative AME technology purchased from Nano Dimension Ltd and raised an additional $10 million USD in a deal that consisted of common shares only at $1.5 per share (no warrants) from a leading hedge fund. The Registration Statement does not constitute a new capital raise, an active primary offering, or the issuance of new securities by the Company, and no proceeds will be received by the Company in connection herewith, except for proceeds which may be received upon exercise of the ordinary share purchase warrants, as disclosed in the Registration Statement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for next-generation hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments. The Company also continues to advance its medical technology portfolio, including respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms, while actively working to monetize certain parts of the medical business.

For more information, please visit: www.q-trex.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses any proceeds that the Company may receive upon the exercise of the Ordinary Share Purchase Warrants and the use of such proceeds, any dilution that may be caused to existing security holders, the Company’s ability to cause the Registration Statement to be declared effective by the SEC, and the Company’s ability to maintain the effectiveness of the Registration Statement. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC.

Company Contact

QTREX Quantum

Email: info@q-trex.com

Phone: +972-9-9664485