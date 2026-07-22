One Enduring Mission: Noridian Celebrates 60 Years of Medicare Stewardship

FARGO, N.D., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, is celebrating a milestone year: 60 years of Medicare stewardship. Since 1966, Noridian has been responsible for supporting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) by delivering the administrative services needed to ensure Medicare beneficiaries receive essential care and that providers and medical equipment suppliers are properly reimbursed.





"This responsibility has never been simple," explains Jon Bogenreif, president and CEO. "But as Medicare evolved, Noridian evolved with it, building the expertise, systems and scale necessary to accurately and fairly support millions of health care interactions every year."

Through system and policy changes and the transformation of an office that once rang with the sound of fax machines—Noridian has evolved into a modern, efficient, cyber-secure organization that lives its mission every day: to enable access to care, eliminate barriers and elevate people.

Last year alone, Noridian processed more than 270 million claims​ totaling more than ​$97 billion—affecting nearly 24 million health care recipients. All of this was accomplished by a team of just under 2,000 employees, underscoring the immense responsibility the organization carries.

"It is a responsibility we have grown into alongside CMS through constant innovation, a focus on efficient and effective ways to scale, vigilance against fraud, waste and abuse and the expertise of our public health medical directors and reviewers, including physicians, registered nurses and specialized medical coders," Bogenreif continues. "Together, the Noridian team works to make compassion real in everyday work and ensure that in every transaction and decision, no one at Noridian forgets that they are serving a grandparent, a friend or a neighbor."

The Noridian Story: Serving neighbors has always been part of the Noridian origin story and continues to shape its people-first culture. That story begins in Fargo, North Dakota, in 1966, when Noridian's core work began with a single-state Medicare claims processing contract. At the time, there were no jurisdictions or Medicare Administrative Contractors, just a local organization dedicated to serving its community. North Dakota was home, and Noridian's work began by supporting family, friends and neighbors.

Through name changes, mutualization, restructurings and relocations, Noridian's commitment to serving people has remained constant. Serving neighbors in North Dakota remains a key part of Noridian's identity. Today, as a nationwide Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), that legacy endures as Noridian carries its mission forward both through its MAC jurisdiction work across the country and through state-based partnerships, including Medicaid provider enrollment in North Dakota and Iowa.





Provider enrollment is a critical function and a responsibility, serving as the first step in connecting providers with the communities they support and ensuring access to care. It also serves as an initial safeguard against fraud, waste and abuse by preventing bad actors from entering the system in the first place. This proactive protection is essential to responsible program stewardship.

Noridian's Journey with Medicare and CMS: Medicare administration has been a journey Noridian has shared with states, CMS and countless stakeholders—processing claims, enrolling providers, supporting customers through contact centers and diligently safeguarding the Medicare trust funds by monitoring for fraud, waste and abuse.

In 1980, Noridian's expertise was trusted to expand beyond North Dakota into South Dakota for Medicare Part B, followed by Wyoming in 1990.

By 1996, Noridian had 450 employees with an operational footprint spanning Colorado, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska, Arizona and Nevada.





That footprint continued to expand, adding Iowa in 1998 and Minnesota in 1999.

"Then in 2003, the landscape changed," Bogenreif said. "The Medicare Modernization Act (MMA) of 2003, directed CMS to replace the old Fiscal Intermediary (Part A) and Carrier (Part B) state-by-state award structure with Medicare Administrative Contractors, or MACs, operating across jurisdictions. This created cost and scale efficiencies while strengthening stewardship of the Medicare trust funds, ensuring resources were distributed effectively to serve today's beneficiaries while preserving them for the future."

Today, Noridian provides administration and support services across the nation.





Conclusion: Over six decades, Noridian employees have brought the expertise, care and commitment needed to navigate complexity, apply sound judgment and deliver consistent results in an evolving environment. As Medicare continues to change, Noridian's role remains steady: applying the right expertise at the right time to ensure operations are reliable, expectations are met and care is enabled.

For more information about Noridian, visit noridian.com.

Media Contact:

Cailin Shovkoplyas

Communications Manager

701-282-1503

Cailin.Shovkoplyas@noridian.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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