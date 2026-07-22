Kratom Spot Survey Finds Product Strength and Convenience Drive Kratom Format Choices

Orange, California — 7/22/2026, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

72% of respondents preferred either kratom capsules or powder.

Product strength was the top consideration when choosing a format.

More than half struggled to compare extract strength or total product quantity.

A new 2026 Kratom Spot survey found that product strength, convenience, and value are the leading factors consumers consider when choosing a kratom format.

Capsules and powder were the most popular options, preferred by 72% of respondents combined. Product strength or concentration ranked as the top consideration at 28%, while convenience and price or overall value each received 21%.

The survey also revealed ongoing confusion. Thirty percent of respondents said comparing extract concentrations was their biggest challenge, while 22% struggled to compare how much kratom different products contained.

“These findings show why clear labels, serving information, and accessible lab results matter,” said Patrick Carter at Kratom Spot.

Kratom Spot published the full findings in its new guide, “Kratom Powder vs. Capsules: Which Is Right for You?” The article compares preparation, portability, taste, serving consistency, and overall value.

Read the full guide and survey findings here.

About Kratom Spot

Kratom Spot provides lab-tested kratom products with a focus on transparency, quality, and consumer education. Every batch is tested by an ISO/IEC 17025:2017-accredited laboratory.

Visit their website here.