Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center Now Offers Aveli Cellulite Treatment in Mansfield, Texas

Mansfield, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mansfield, Texas - July 22, 2026 -

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center, a cosmetic surgery center in Mansfield, Texas, now offers Aveli, a minimally invasive, FDA-cleared procedure for the long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite on the buttocks and thighs. The practice is led by Dr. Michael L. Thornton, a double board-certified cosmetic surgeon and Diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, who personally performs the Aveli procedure. The treatment, detailed on his website's Aveli cellulite treatment page, addresses the structural cause of cellulite beneath the skin rather than its surface appearance.

Aveli is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite in the buttocks and thigh areas of adult women, and patients from Mansfield, Arlington, and Fort Worth, and the surrounding DFW Metroplex now have access to the procedure. Cellulite develops when fibrous connective bands beneath the skin, known as septa, tether the skin downward and create visible dimples, a process that affects women across body types regardless of weight or fitness level. Surface treatments such as creams and massage do not reach the septa that create the dimples, which is one reason deep structural approaches have become the main focus in cellulite reduction. The Aveli procedure uses a handheld device that identifies these septa with an illuminated guidance system, releases the targeted bands, and provides real-time confirmation that each band has been released before the provider moves to the next dimple.

The device received initial FDA clearance in 2021, with extended clearance in 2022 for long-term cellulite reduction. A multicenter pivotal study published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal by Stevens and colleagues in 2022 reported sustained results at twelve months following a single treatment, and Aveli was named "Best Minimally Invasive Cellulite Treatment" by NewBeauty. At Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center, Aveli is offered alongside the practice's body contouring procedures, including liposuction, tummy tuck (abdominoplasty), Mommy Makeover, and Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), which are available to patients throughout Arlington, Midlothian, and Dallas.

Aveli is indicated for adult women seeking reduction in the appearance of cellulite dimples on the buttocks and thighs, and the treatment is intended to address the septa that cause dimpling rather than to remove fat or tighten skin. During a consultation, Dr. Thornton reviews each patient's medical history and examines the treatment areas to determine whether the procedure is appropriate. Because Aveli is performed under local anesthesia rather than general anesthesia, patients avoid the recovery associated with surgical body contouring. The most commonly reported effects following treatment are mild soreness within the first day, bruising, and tenderness in the treated areas, and patients are advised to avoid strenuous activity and prolonged pressure on those areas during initial healing. Individual results vary, and for patients also considering liposuction, a Brazilian Butt Lift, or a Mommy Makeover, Dr. Thornton can discuss whether Aveli fits into a broader body contouring plan.

"Aveli addresses the structural cause of cellulite rather than its surface," said Dr. Michael L Thornton, a double board-certified cosmetic surgeon with over 20 years of surgical experience at Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center. "The fibrous septa that create the dimples are released under direct visualization, and the device confirms each release before moving to the next area, which is what allows the procedure to be performed with that level of precision." Dr. Thornton completed a dedicated 12-month fellowship in cosmetic surgery accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and he has performed body contouring and revision cosmetic surgery at his Mansfield practice since founding it in 2008.

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center is located at 550 N Walnut Creek Drive, Suite 120, in Mansfield, Texas, and can be reached at (817) 477-9000. The practice serves patients seeking Aveli and other body contouring procedures from Arlington, Fort Worth, Dallas, Grand Prairie, Midlothian, and Waxahachie, and driving directions are available through Google Maps. Aveli is performed in the office under local anesthesia, while procedures requiring general anesthesia are performed at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Mansfield, a Joint Commission (JCAHO) accredited and AAAHC certified outpatient surgical center located a few miles from the office.

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery Center offers Aveli cellulite treatment in Mansfield, Texas, as part of its body contouring services for patients across North Texas. Additional information about Aveli and the practice's cosmetic surgery procedures is available at mansfieldcosmeticsurgery.com, and the practice maintains a Google Business Profile listing its location, hours, and contact details. The practice continues to offer physician-performed cosmetic surgery and aesthetic procedures at its Mansfield, Texas office.

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For more information about Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery, contact the company here:



Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Michael Thornton

(817) 477-9000

info@mansfieldcosmeticsurgery.com

Mansfield Cosmetic Surgery

550 N Walnut Creek Dr #120,

Mansfield, TX 76063