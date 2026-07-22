Bloom Ads Survey Finds Localized Advertising Builds Stronger Brand Connections

Woodland Hills, California, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nearly 9 in 10 respondents said mentioning their city or neighborhood makes them more likely to notice an ad.

81% said localized advertising improves their perception of a brand.

Discounts were the local ad offer most likely to drive a visit or contact



Nearly 9 in 10 respondents said they were more likely to pay attention when an ad mentioned their city or neighborhood. The survey also found that 81% believed localized advertising improved their perception of a brand, primarily by creating stronger community connections and increasing trust.

Discounts were the most likely local advertising element to drive a consumer to visit or contact a business, followed by local events, local needs, and nearby locations. Respondents said city names, nearby businesses, and familiar landmarks were the details most likely to make an advertisement feel genuinely local.

“The findings show that localization needs to go beyond simply adding a city name,” said Lisa Nichols-Calabro, Co-Founder at Bloom Ads. “The strongest campaigns combine relevant local details with accurate offers and consistent brand messaging.”

Bloom Ads published the findings in its new article, “Centralized vs. Localized Marketing: Which Model Wins for Franchises?” The article explains how franchise brands can balance corporate oversight with local market relevance.

About Bloom Ads

Bloom Ads is an award-winning, woman-owned media agency based in Woodland Hills, California, with more than 25 years of experience providing media strategy, creative services, and real-time analytics for brands nationwide. Visit their website here.