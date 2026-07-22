ITG, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITG, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITG) (“ITG” or the “Company”), a leading provider of end-to-end services to the communications and digital infrastructure industries, will release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, after the market close. In addition, ITG’s senior management will host a webcast to review these results on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event will be broadcast live and can be accessed through the ITG Investor Relations website here and at ir.itgcomm.com. A replay link, along with supporting materials, will also be posted to the website.

ABOUT ITG, INC.

ITG is a leading provider of end-to-end services to the communications and digital infrastructure industries throughout the United States. ITG supports the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and expansion of broadband, wireless, data center, utility, and civil infrastructure. With a workforce operating across 49 states, ITG is positioned to build and maintain the digital backbone powering our future.

INVESTOR CONTACT

629-282-9862

ir@itgcomm.com