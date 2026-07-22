Kish Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Members to Bancorp and Bank Boards of Directors

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB) (“Kish” or the “Company”), parent company of Kish Bank, today announced the appointment of three members of its Kish Bank Board of Directors—Jim Foreman of Blair County, Michael Krentzman of Centre County, and John Pannizzo of Mifflin County—to also serve on Kish Bancorp’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Jim, Michael, and John to Kish Bancorp’s Board of Directors,” said William P. Hayes, Executive Chairman. “They have all served on our Bank Board since August of 2025, and collectively bring extensive institutional knowledge, as well as a deep understanding of the communities we serve.”

Additionally, Brandon Zlupko of Centre County and Philip Bomberger of Juniata County have been appointed to the Kish Bank Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are very excited to welcome Brandon and Phil to Kish Bank’s Board,” said Gregory T. Hayes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their fresh perspectives, deep expertise across different sectors of our market, and shared commitment to Kish's mission will strengthen our Board and help guide us into our next chapter of growth.”

Brandon Zlupko serves as Vice President for Highland Holding Group, Inc., focusing on student housing, hospitality, and commercial real estate. He is a certified CPA with more than two decades of experience at Baker Tilly US, LLP, where he served as a partner from 2009 to 2025. Zlupko also serves on Kish Bank’s Centre County Regional Advisory Board and is heavily involved in community organizations and volunteerism throughout Centre and Huntingdon counties. Zlupko holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Juniata College.

Philip Bomberger is a regional business leader with extensive experience in real estate development, construction, property management, and manufacturing in Central Pennsylvania. He serves as President of John E. Groninger Inc. and Republic Land and Development Company, as well as a partner at Juniata Concrete (now a division of Centre Concrete). In addition, Bomberger serves as a board member for Juniata Lumber and Supply. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA, with executive offices in State College, PA and an Innovation Center in Reedsville, PA. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 20 locations serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties in Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB.

Contact: Amanda Dutrow, AVP, Executive Assistant to the CEO, 814-325-7252