Altus Group to Release Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 6

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group”, “Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, announced today the following investor updates:

Q2 2026 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Altus Group plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Altus Group’s management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to discuss the results. Analysts who wish to ask questions during the call can participate by telephone at 1-833-461-5787 (conference ID: 597376968). A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/.

Supplementary Reporting

Concurrent with this advisory, Altus Group has published a supplementary Excel workbook on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/ to assist analysts and investors ahead of the Q2 2026 results release. Building on the reporting changes introduced in Q4 2025, the workbook provides a more detailed quarterly consolidated income statement reflecting continuing operations, presenting each line item of the IFRS P&L on a quarterly basis for the 2025 comparative periods. The figures presented are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company’s independent auditors. This additional disclosure is intended to complement, and be read in conjunction with, the Company’s MD&A and consolidated financial statements.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of CRE intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus Group has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-impact decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are driving meaningful impact in an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities.

For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

(416) 204-5136

martin.miasko@altusgroup.com