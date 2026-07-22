Digital Awesome becomes AIQ's premier mobile app partner for cannabis retailers

DETROIT, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ (AIQ ), a leading data and marketing platform for cannabis retailers and brands, today announced an expanded partnership with Digital Awesome that positions Digital Awesome's customizable mobile app platform as the premium mobile app partner within the AIQ ecosystem.

Digital Awesome's high-retention mobile apps are already used by more than 500 cannabis retailers and operators across North America. This next phase of the partnership builds on years of collaboration between the two companies, with a shared focus on helping cannabis retailers bring loyalty, customer data, ecommerce , retention marketing, and mobile engagement into a single branded app experience.

Deeper integrations, one connected experience

The expanded partnership brings several integrations to dispensaries running AIQ. Tiered Rewards lets operators deploy airline-style loyalty tiers directly inside their branded app, so customers can see benefits, perks, and progress toward the next tier in real time. AIQ Audiences allows operators to personalize promotions, rewards, and engagement using segments built on purchase history, loyalty status, and customer behavior. AIQ Flows can now use mobile app activity, including app opens, achievements, and reward redemptions, to trigger automated customer journeys in real time.

Dispensaries that sign up for a Digital Awesome app through AIQ before August 31, 2026 will get preferred pricing.

A partnership built around the operator

"AIQ has been a long-standing partner of Digital Awesome, and it's been a pleasure building alongside their team over the years. Our clients consistently see the value in their platform, and by integrating their capabilities into our high-retention mobile apps, we're able to deliver a more engaging and rewarding shopping experience for dispensary consumers," said Mark Nelson, Founder of Digital Awesome.

"The partnership between Digital Awesome and AIQ is a natural fit. We have worked together for years to ensure that retailers have best in class solutions and are happy to name Digital Awesome as our premier mobile app offering. When companies collaborate with the retailer front of mind, everybody wins." Jacob Francis, VP of Customer Success and Partnerships, AIQ

What's next

The expanded integration is live now. Operators interested in the Digital Awesome custom build can learn more or book a demo through AIQ or Digital Awesome directly.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ (AIQ) is a leading data and marketing platform built specifically for cannabis retailers and brands. AIQ helps operators acquire, engage, and retain customers through compliant, data-driven marketing, loyalty, ecommerce, and analytics solutions, all designed to drive measurable revenue and long-term customer value.

About Digital Awesome

Digital Awesome develops high-retention mobile apps that help cannabis dispensaries increase repeat purchases, improve customer engagement, and build stronger customer loyalty through personalized mobile experiences. Trusted by more than 500 cannabis retailers and operators across North America, the platform combines mobile commerce, loyalty, gamification, push notifications, and analytics to help operators create stronger customer habits and long-term retention.

Contact:

Katie Howe

Senior Marketing Manager

katie.howe@aiq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01e0b94a-b7b2-4152-902c-c085fd75ab4a