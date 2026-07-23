Knot Expands into Canada, Partnering with RBC, the Country's Largest Bank





NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knot , the leading merchant connectivity platform, has announced its partnership with RBC, Canada's largest bank, to make RBC cards the default payment method for millions of cardholders wherever they spend. Using Knot's CardSwitcher, RBC cardholders can set their RBC card as the saved payment method at their favorite merchants directly from the RBC mobile app, without manually entering card details. The partnership marks Knot's first expansion beyond the United States.

Keeping RBC Top of Wallet

One of the hardest moments in payments is the first one. When a cardholder gets a new RBC card, putting it to use means hunting down every merchant where a card is already saved and updating each one by hand, so a new card often sits idle for weeks before it sees real spend. The partnership removes that friction. From the RBC app, cardholders add their RBC card to their preferred merchants in a few taps and set it as the saved payment method at the places they already spend, from the day the card is in hand.

For RBC, that means a card that goes to work immediately instead of waiting to be activated across a cardholder's everyday spend. Placing the card as the default at the merchants cardholders use most keeps it top of wallet, turning a new RBC card from an occasional choice into a go-to payment method from the start and driving repeat spend and deeper loyalty to RBC.

Expanding into Canada with the Country’s Largest Bank

For years, Knot has built the merchant connectivity layer across the United States, linking the people, financial institutions, and merchants behind everyday spend. RBC is where that infrastructure goes international for the first time. Canada is Knot's first market beyond the U.S., and launching it with the country's largest bank sets the standard for every market that follows.

RBC did not become Canada's largest bank by standing still. They move early, they invest in their clients, and they push the industry forward. That is exactly the kind of partner Knot wants to build alongside, and the reason RBC is the right first step into a new market. Bringing CardSwitcher to Canadian cardholders is the start of a longer roadmap, both for what Knot and RBC build together and for where Knot goes next.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Its success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring the company's vision, values, and strategy to life so it can help its clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, RBC has a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to its more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S., and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

About Knot

Knot is the leading merchant connectivity platform, simplifying how consumers, merchants, and financial institutions interact. CardSwitcher is the foundation of Knot's product suite, letting users update and manage card-on-file payments across hundreds of merchants. Building on the same connectivity infrastructure, TransactionLink delivers SKU-level transaction data, and SubManager gives users a single place to view and manage their subscriptions. By removing friction at every step, Knot helps financial institutions grow engagement, loyalty, and spend.

Users can learn more at KnotAPI.com and connect with Knot on X (@KnotAPIs) and LinkedIn (LinkedIn.com/company/KnotAPI).

Contact

Head of Growth

Jose Del Real

Knot

press@knotapi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc4c0ad3-d7de-4c8d-9276-77be28024823