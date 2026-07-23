Navatar Launches Claude-Native Deal Engine for Private Equity and M&A Advisory Firms on Salesforce CRM

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar today announced the launch of its new Claude-native deal engine for private equity and investment banking teams on Salesforce. The new offering combines Navatar CRM, Navatar AI, Salesforce Agentforce, and Claude to help firms move from disconnected AI experiments to a governed, operational system for origination, relationship intelligence, and investment workflows.

Private markets firms are increasingly seeing value from Claude and other frontier models for sourcing targets, analyzing deals, summarizing documents, and drafting materials. At the same time, many firms are discovering that AI alone does not create a shared, auditable, and workflow-ready operating model. Navatar’s new deal engine is designed to close that gap by pairing freeform reasoning with PE- and IB-specific data structures, proactive workflow intelligence, and controlled model access.

Why this matters now

As Claude adoption grows in financial services, firms are asking a new set of questions: If Claude can connect to CRM, PitchBook, CapIQ, email, and documents, what role should CRM play? How can firms make AI outputs consistent across teams? And how can they prevent sensitive LP, deal, and portfolio information from flowing too freely into external models?

Navatar’s answer is to turn CRM from a static system of record into the rules and data spine behind an AI-first deal process. In this model, Claude serves as an on-demand reasoning layer, while Navatar CRM and Navatar AI provide the structured, always-on operating layer that keeps data complete, workflows consistent, and intelligence shared across the team.

Built for team-grade AI in private markets

Unlike generic AI deployments that depend on individual prompting skill, Navatar is designed to make AI useful across the entire firm, not just for the small percentage of users who know how to prompt well. Navatar AI delivers pre-built workflows and intelligence for private equity and investment banking use cases, while Claude handles deeper cross-system analysis and natural-language questions that fall outside pre-defined actions.

With the new deal engine, firms can:

Surface proactive signals across deals, relationships, LPs, and sectors without waiting for a user to ask the right question.

Give partners, originators, and deal teams a shared view of intelligence on the same record instead of relying on fragmented individual chat sessions.

Reduce manual data entry by combining workflow automation with AI-driven next steps and write-back processes inside Salesforce.

Improve the quality of Claude’s reasoning by feeding it structured, relational, PE-specific data rather than raw CRM exports.

Governed AI with Agentforce and selective Claude access

Navatar’s architecture is built to address one of the biggest concerns among partners and firm leadership: the security of proprietary information. While firms are excited about what Claude can do, they also want clear control over where confidential LP, deal, and portfolio data is processed and which workflows are allowed to use external AI models.

By combining Salesforce Agentforce with Navatar CRM and Navatar AI, firms can keep sensitive workflows inside a governed Salesforce agent layer while selectively invoking Claude where it adds the most value. This approach helps enforce consistency, access controls, and data security while giving firms flexibility to decide exactly where external model reasoning should be applied.

A clearer division of labour for AI

Navatar describes the new model as a division of labor between always-on operational AI and on-demand reasoning AI. Navatar AI handles the structured 80 percent: recurring workflows, proactive signals, one-click actions, and persistent context on each record. Claude handles the freeform 20 percent: cross-pipeline questions, one-off analysis, and complex research that benefits from a broader reasoning model.

The result is a more practical AI operating model for private markets firms. Instead of forcing partners and originators to choose between CRM and Claude, Navatar turns them into a shared engine—one that is easier to govern, more useful across teams, and better aligned with how investment decisions are actually made.

“Private markets firms do not need to choose between Claude and CRM,” said Ketan Khandkar, COO at Navatar. “They need a way to make frontier-model reasoning work inside a structured, secure, and auditable operating system. This launch gives firms a practical way to combine the power of Claude with the workflow discipline, team alignment, and data governance required for real deal execution.”

Availability

Navatar’s Claude-native deal engine is now available for private markets firms. Book a demo here.

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets and investment banking firms worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and executing mandates for corporate finance advisors, M&A firms, private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, secondaries, funds of funds, and more. Navatar’s AI-driven platform delivers intelligence, unifies context, and orchestrates complex processes on Salesforce with minimal disruption to existing workflows. For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

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