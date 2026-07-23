QUBIC Goes Global on Alchemy Pay: Now Purchasable in 173 Countries, Including the US





SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubic has now integrated with Alchemy Pay, the world’s leading payment solutions provider for fiat to crypto purchases. In a major push to increase adoption of the Qubic Protocol, users from around the world in 173 countries, including the US, can now buy QUBIC directly with a variety of payment methods without having to go through a crypto exchange.

In a single step, QUBIC has become one of the most broadly accessible tokens in crypto. From São Paulo to buyers across the US, purchasing QUBIC no longer requires a crypto exchange account, a bridge, or a wallet full of another coin. All It takes now is a card and a checkout.

From hard to get to a few taps

For most people, acquiring their first cryptocurrency is the hardest step. Until now, acquiring QUBIC required users to go through a variety of complicated steps to first acquire another cryptocurrency, then transfer that to an exchange where they can purchase QUBIC. Then, the QUBIC would have to be transferred to a wallet where it can be stored and used.

Through Alchemy Pay's on-ramp, users can buy QUBIC with credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers, alongside the local payment methods people actually use in their own countries.

In Latin America, that includes PIX in Brazil and SPEI in Mexico. Across Asia, UPI in India, QRIS in Indonesia, VietQR in Vietnam, and a range of e-wallets and bank transfers from Malaysia to the Philippines. In Europe, SEPA Instant. And across Africa, local bank transfers and mobile money in markets such as Kenya and South Africa.

For a protocol whose community already spans Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa, it means QUBIC is now within reach of its supporters in the exact ways they already move money, no matter where they are.

"Qubic's fundamentals have been exceptional since day one — 15.52 million transactions per second on live mainnet, AI compute doing real verifiable work, a community that governs itself with no VC, no premine, and no shortcuts. The one thing we could not build alone was the front door. Alchemy Pay is that front door — 173 countries, compliant access in the US, the local payment rails that reach the next billion users." — Kimz, Head of Business Development, Qubic

Seamless Access for US Users

The integration also brings QUBIC to buyers in the United States, where Alchemy Pay operates through compliant partner channels. US users can purchase QUBIC directly with a Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card. Availability is subject to applicable regulatory requirements and standard eligibility and verification checks.

Through a combination of its rapidly growing licenses and compliant channel partners, Alchemy Pay ensures secure, reliable, and widespread access for QUBIC’s US community.

Availability

QUBIC is available to purchase through Alchemy Pay now. Access at https://ramp.alchemypay.org/#/index

About Qubic

Qubic is a high-performance Layer 1 protocol enabling instant finality, feeless transactions, and the fastest smart contracts. Built on Useful Proof of Work (UPoW), it's the first to integrate artificial neural networks for the future of Artificial General Intelligence.

Fully open source since day one, Qubic launched its mainnet in April 2022 with no premine and no VC funding, and stands as the fastest CertiK-verified blockchain ever recorded, reaching a peak of 15.5M transactions per second on mainnet.

Unlike traditional mining that burns energy on arbitrary puzzles, every computation on Qubic does real work “training decentralized AI” while smart contracts run in bare-metal C++ for uncompromising speed.

Learn more at qubic.org

X / Twitter: @_Qubic_

Press Kit: https://qubic.org/pr

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout and its newly launched RWA platform, Alchemy Pay supports fiat payments in 173 countries.



The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The RWA platform allows global users to invest in tokenized real-world assets using local fiat currencies, lowering entry barriers and democratizing access to traditional financial instruments. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Learn more at alchemypay.org .

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any digital asset or security. Digital assets carry risk, and availability varies by jurisdiction. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional adviser before making any financial decision.