Press Release

Atos launches Atos Sovereign Cloud, a trusted modernization platform, designed and engineered in the EU

A dedicated cloud offering supporting Atos Group’s integrated digital sovereignty strategy

Paris, France - July 23, 2026 - Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the launch of Atos Sovereign Cloud, a next-generation application orchestration and modernization platform designed for governments, defense organizations, healthcare providers, critical infrastructure operators and other highly regulated organizations.

Atos Sovereign Cloud combines enterprise cloud capabilities with an extensive set of sovereign controls for data management, operational independence, cyber resilience and AI innovation. It provides organizations with resiliency and full control over their data, applications and digital operations while accelerating their digital transformation. This cloud service supports Atos Group’s strategy combining mission-critical capabilities, security by design and sovereign digital infrastructure, embedded as core design principle across its entire portfolio.

Digital technologies today form the foundation of most organizations, but rising uncertainty is putting supply chains under pressure and increases concerns on service continuity. In response, regional regulatory requirements become stricter and the demand for sovereign IT services continues to grow. Gartner predicts over 50% of multinational organizations will have digital sovereign strategies by 2029, up from less than 10% today (Source: Gartner). Governments and organizations responsible for critical infrastructures are looking for trusted cloud platforms that protect sensitive data, reduce dependency on external providers and strengthen their resilience against cyber threats and geopolitical risks.

Atos Sovereign Cloud addresses these challenges by combining Atos' expertise in cloud transformation, cybersecurity, AI infrastructures and managed operations into a sovereign-by-design platform, designed and engineered in the EU. Leveraging Atos’ tried and tested sovereign advisory framework, Atos Amplify advisory services help clients to understand how their sovereign concerns or regulations can be best addressed for their applications, optimizing the balance of sovereign control with pace of innovation, complexity and cost. Atos Sovereign Cloud addresses this balance, enabling organizations to modernize their mission-critical applications, while maintaining full control over their data, operations, IT supply chain and compliance requirements, with state-of-the-art security controls at the heart of the platform.

Built for security, resilience and innovation

Atos Sovereign Cloud is designed with sovereign principles at its core. Its components are opensource, where application portability and platform flexibility are key design principles. Users are leveraging a platform entirely hosted, operated and contracted within the EU or multiple other Atos locations as required. Its architecture supports multiple deployment models tailored to regional regulatory requirements and incorporates advanced cybersecurity controls to safeguard critical systems. A dedicated marketplace further enables customers to access Atos’ services, trusted partner solutions and customer repositories through a secure, controlled and transparent ecosystem.

Enabling digital autonomy

The platform helps organizations meet sovereignty and compliance requirements, while reducing operational risk due to external pressure. Customers benefit from greater control over sensitive data and workloads, improved resilience and a modern cloud operating model that supports AI adoption and future innovation. With the platform becoming available for customers in 2026, Atos Sovereign Cloud provides a trusted European alternative for organizations seeking to modernize their IT landscape without compromising on security, compliance or operational independence.

Punit Sehgal, head of BNN (BeLux, Netherlands & Nordics), Atos, said: “Across Europe, governments and highly regulated organizations are looking for trusted cloud environments that allow them to modernize critical applications without compromising on control, compliance or operational resilience. With Atos Sovereign Cloud, designed and engineered in the EU, Atos brings together its cloud, cybersecurity, AI infrastructure and managed operations expertise to provide a sovereign-by-design platform that helps European organizations retain control over their data, operations and IT supply chain, while continuing to innovate with confidence.”

Michael Kollar, Atos Group digital sovereignty leader and head of Cloud & Modern Infrastructure and Digital Workplace, said: “Digital sovereignty is no longer a regional consideration only; it has become a global operational priority for organizations that need to manage dependencies, jurisdictional exposure and disruption risks across increasingly complex digital environments. Atos Sovereign Cloud is fully aligned with Atos Group’s global digital sovereignty strategy: it gives customers a practical way to apply sovereign controls to their most critical workloads, while preserving flexibility, resilience and the ability to innovate securely, including AI, in different geographical and regulatory contexts.”

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 54,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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